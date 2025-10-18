Ujjain Scrap Dealers Buy BSF Plane For Rs 40 Lakh, Plan To Turn It Into 5-Star Hotel: Video

Two scrap dealers from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Virendra Kushwaha and Pushpendra Kushwaha have purchased a 55-seater BSF (Border Security Force) cargo plane with plans to convert it into a luxury hotel.

According to the viral post on X (formerly twitter), the Kushwaha brothers bought the decommissioned aircraft for around Rs 40 lakh. They plan to transform the plane into a 4–5 room hotel, offering visitors a chance to experience the feel of an airplane while staying firmly on the ground.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Pushpendra Kushwaha said that he got the idea after seeing a similar concept in Haryana, where a restaurant had been made inside a plane. Inspired by that innovation, the brothers decided to take the idea a step further by building a five-star restaurant and hotel using the old BSF aircraft.

WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Aircraft to be renovated and converted into a hotel with 5-star-like amenities in Ujjain's Shankarpur (16.10) pic.twitter.com/d2VBBASSfA —ANI (ANI) October 17, 2025

Pushpendra also said that their hotel would have a special theme dedicated to the Indian Armed Forces, taking inspiration from Operation Sindoor. The duo hopes to send out a positive message and inspire visitors to show greater respect for the military.

“We also drew inspiration from Operation Sindoor and aim to convey a positive message to the spectators and visitors. We want to increase the respect for the army and hence we will take this forward in the same theme,” said Kushwaha.

After the news surfaced online, it quickly went viral across social media platforms. Many users praised the idea for its creativity and patriotic theme, while others shared images of similar airplane-themed hotels from other cities.

Social Media Reactions

Social media users also flooded the comments section with various reactions. One user wrote, “Guess I’ll finally get to sleep on a plane without turbulence waking me up!”

Another wrote, “Imagine sleeping inside a plane even without flying anywhere.”

The viral post continues to gain attention online, with netizens appreciating the unique business idea and said it would attract many tourists once completed.