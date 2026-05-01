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NewsIndiaUjjain wedding brawl: Chairs fly and families clash over photographer's request; viral video surfaces
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Ujjain wedding brawl: Chairs fly and families clash over photographer's request; viral video surfaces

A shocking video from Ujjain shows a wedding turning into a battlefield. A minor argument with a photographer led to families throwing chairs and utensils. Watch the viral footage and see the latest police update here.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 01, 2026, 09:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Ujjain wedding brawl: Chairs fly and families clash over photographer's request; viral video surfacesChairs fly and families clash over photographer's request in Ujjain. (PHOTO: X/@viralmedia70)

The joyous wedding of the century at Rajiv Nagar, Ujjain, turned sour and witnessed a fight break out during the night between the two families of the bride and the groom due to a simple dispute related to photography.

Family fight over minor photography disagreement

This fight took place at a location within the area covered by the Chimanganj police station late Sunday night. As per eyewitnesses, the fight began during a photography session where the photographer made an effort to ask the women to leave his frame.

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This verbal argument soon escalated into a heated battle between multiple people from both family sides who were celebrating the joyous event.

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Video of fight goes viral

A video of the brawl that later went viral on social media showed how chaotic the scene was inside the wedding venue where guests:

  • Tossed chairs made of plastic and metal utensils around the hall.
  • Fought each other physically by punching and kicking.
  • Caused chaos in the venue by bringing all the proceedings to a halt due to the fight that ensued.

It is said that the individuals in question belonged to the Ahirwar caste, and the brawl erupted while the baraat of the groom was still at the venue.

Police start an investigation

After the video of the fight went viral, the police at Chimanganj decided to take cognizance of the situation. No official reports have been released about the nature of injuries sustained or any arrests made. However, the police have started:

  • Analysing the viral video to determine who started the fight.
  • Taking statements from the witnesses of the incident.

It is evident that this incident highlights the fact that a fight could turn any important occasion into something negative.

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