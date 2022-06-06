UK Board Result 2022: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is scheduled to announce the UK board examination results for classes 10th and 12th today June 6, 2022. The board result is expected to be announced at 4 pm on the official website- ubse.uk.gov.in.

UK Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Here's how to check your score

Step 1: Visit the official websites- uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the 10th/ 12th results 2022 link

Step 3: UK Board Class 10/ 12 results 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the 10th/ 12th results and take a printout

This year, over 2 lakh students appeared for the UK Board exams; a total of 1.29 lakh (1,29,785) students took the high school (class 10) and another 1 lakh appeared for the intermediate (class 12) exams. The UK Board 10th, 12th exams 2022 were held from March 28 to April 19, 2022

