The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) declared its UK board examination results for classes 10th and 12th today June 6, 2022. The board result is declared today on the official website- ubse.uk.gov.in.

UK Board Result 2022: Here's how to check your scorecard

- Enter the roll number and captcha code in the required fields in the Class 10 or 12 result 2022 tab.

- Now, click on the “Get Result” button.

- On the screen, the UK Board result 2022 will be displayed.

- Take a screenshot and save it for future reference.

UK Results 2022: Check your scorecard via SMS

Step 1: Type UK10 ‘Roll Number’ for UBSE Class 10 result and UK12 ‘Roll Number’ for UBSE Class 12 result

Step 2: Send to 56263

Step 3: You will receive the result in a text message once announced