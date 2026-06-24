/Setback for Nirav Modi; London Court orders diamond merchant to pay Rs 100 cr to Bank of India in loan recovery case

The conflict traces back to August 3, 2012, when Modi executed a personal guarantee in favor of the Bank of India, agreeing to take personal responsibility for the loan in the event of a default. Following the 2018 outbreak of the PNB fraud investigation—an alleged fraud involving nearly USD 2 billion—the financial stability of the Firestar Group collapsed. When Firestar Diamond FZE defaulted on the loan, the bank initiated recovery proceedings.