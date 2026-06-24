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  • /Setback for Nirav Modi; London Court orders diamond merchant to pay Rs 100 cr to Bank of India in loan recovery case

Setback for Nirav Modi; London Court orders diamond merchant to pay Rs 100 cr to Bank of India in loan recovery case

Nirav Modi’s legal team attempted to contest the proceedings, arguing that the guarantee was unenforceable and that the bank had failed to issue a valid demand for payment. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 10:09 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 10:22 AM IST
Setback for Nirav Modi; London Court orders diamond merchant to pay Rs 100 cr to Bank of India in loan recovery case
Image Credit: File Photo IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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