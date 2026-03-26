UK court rejects fugitive diamond trader Nirav Modi's plea to 'reopen' extradition case

Fugitive diamond trader Nirav Modi suffered yet another legal setback on Wednesday, as the High Court of Justice, King’s Bench Division in London dismissed his plea to reopen proceedings challenging his extradition to India. The court held that his application failed to satisfy the required threshold of “exceptional circumstances” necessary to reconsider a matter that has already been decided.

The petition was presented by the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service, with support from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team that had travelled to London for the hearing.

Officials said that the request to reopen the case was largely based on developments related to the Sanjay Bhandari case, but Indian authorities effectively rebutted these claims through coordinated legal and investigative efforts.

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Nirav Modi has remained in custody in the United Kingdom since March 2019 after being arrested in connection with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

Since 2018, Indian agencies, led by the CBI, have been actively seeking his extradition.

UK courts have already cleared his extradition, dismissing multiple appeals and accepting assurances from the Indian government regarding his prison conditions and treatment upon return.

A temporary legal obstacle that had been delaying the extradition was lifted in August 2025.

In his latest bid, Nirav Modi contended that newly emerged evidence amounted to “supervening events,” justifying a reopening of the case.

His plea raised concerns about the risk of torture, threats to his life, and alleged deficiencies in India’s prison system.

He drew on observations from the Bhandari judgment and cited the US State Department’s 2024 human rights report on India to substantiate his claims.

However, the High Court rejected these arguments, noting that they did not materially change the initial risk assessment.

This development comes amid a series of ongoing legal proceedings involving the diamantaire in both the UK and India.

In India, a special CBI court in Mumbai recently permitted the Enforcement Directorate to auction two vehicles seized from Modi, observing that their value was declining while the trial remains pending. The proceeds from the sale are to be placed in a fixed deposit.

Nirav Modi, who has been declared a fugitive economic offender, is accused of defrauding Punjab National Bank of over ₹6,400 crore through fraudulent financial instruments.

Despite multiple legal challenges, courts in the United Kingdom have consistently upheld the extradition order, bringing him closer to being returned to India to face trial.