UK Parliament rejects no-deal Brexit

London: The British Parliament on Wednesday voted to reject a no-deal Brexit, which allows the United Kingdom to leave the European Union without any agreement.

Amid uncertainty over the UK`s status of leaving the EU, British lawmakers voted to rule out a no-deal Brexit by 321 to 278.

A vote is slated to take place on Thursday evening on whether to delay the withdrawal process beyond the March 29 deadline, British Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed.

The British parliamentarians also rejected an amendment which sought to delay Brexit until May 22 for further preparations to take place with an aim to alleviate the impact of a possible no-deal Brexit if no agreement was reached, CNN reported.

May warned that if the British Parliament cannot reach an agreement, the prospects of UK leaving the EU will be longer and urged the lawmakers to support a deal "in the coming days," so that her government can allow the withdrawal process to delay for a short period of time.

"Such an extension would undoubtedly require the UK to hold European Parliament elections in May 2019. I do not think that would be the right outcome. But the House needs to face up to the consequences of the decisions it has taken," she was quoted by CNN as saying.

The British Parliament on Tuesday rejected May`s Brexit deal for a second time, tossing the UK into the unknown, 16 days before it is due to split from the EU.

Even after May secured further guarantees from Brussels over its most controversial elements the House of Commons voted by 391 to 242 to reject the deal.

Earlier, May had managed to secure "legally binding changes" to "strengthen and improve" Britain`s Withdrawal Agreement from the EU, according to Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington.

The British Prime Minister, who dismissed the prospects of a second Brexit referendum, has been pushing for the Brexit deal to be accepted by the UK Parliament. She has repeatedly stated that "this is a Brexit that delivers.

"The Leader of the Opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, has time and again labelled it as a "botched deal", having previously announced his Labour Party`s intent of holding a public vote to avoid a "damaging Tory Brexit."