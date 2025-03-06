A group of pro-Khalistan supporters staged a protest on Wednesday, attempting to disrupt India's Foreign Minister Jaishankar's visit to London. The protesters held flags and speakers while chanting slogans outside the venue where Jaishankar participated in a discussion hosted by Chatham House.

During his six-day visit to the United Kingdom and Ireland, EAM Jaishankar held discussions with UK's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Foreign Secretary David Lammy and several other senior leaders.

The video of the incident went viral on social media, showing a man aggressively rushing toward the minister's convoy while officers initially appeared hesitant to act. The clip shows the man holding a tricolor, with others chanting pro-Khalistan slogans.

Khalistani goons attempt to heckle India’s External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar in London while he was leaving in a car. A man can be seen trying to run towards him, tearing the Indian national flag in front of cops. Police seem helpless, as if ordered to not act. pic.twitter.com/zSYrqDgBRx — THE SQUADRON (@THE_SQUADR0N) March 5, 2025

In his meeting with UK's Home Secretary Yvette Cooper on Tuesday, Jaishankar said that the two leaders held discussions on areas such as the flow of talent and joint efforts between India and the UK to tackle "trafficking and extremism".

He shared a post on X and said, "A good meeting with Home Secretary @YvetteCooperMP today in London. We discussed the flow of talent, people to people exchanges, and joint efforts in tackling trafficking and extremism."

Earlier in January, a group of pro-Khalistan extremists gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London for a protest.

(With ANI inputs)