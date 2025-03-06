Advertisement
EAM S JAISHANKAR

UK Risking Jaishankar's Life For Khalistan Appeasement? Massive Security Breach Spark Concerns -Watch

Pro-Khalistan protesters demonstrated outside EAM Jaishankar's event, while he held talks with UK leaders during his visit.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 06, 2025, 10:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
A group of pro-Khalistan supporters staged a protest on Wednesday, attempting to disrupt India's Foreign Minister Jaishankar's visit to London. The protesters held flags and speakers while chanting slogans outside the venue where Jaishankar participated in a discussion hosted by Chatham House.

During his six-day visit to the United Kingdom and Ireland,  EAM Jaishankar held discussions with UK's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Foreign Secretary David Lammy and several other senior leaders.

The video of the incident went viral on social media, showing a man aggressively rushing toward the minister's convoy while officers initially appeared hesitant to act. The clip shows the man holding a tricolor, with others chanting pro-Khalistan slogans.

In his meeting with UK's Home Secretary Yvette Cooper on Tuesday, Jaishankar said that the two leaders held discussions on areas such as the flow of talent and joint efforts between India and the UK to tackle "trafficking and extremism".

He shared a post on X and said, "A good meeting with Home Secretary @YvetteCooperMP today in London. We discussed the flow of talent, people to people exchanges, and joint efforts in tackling trafficking and extremism."

Earlier in January, a group of pro-Khalistan extremists gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London for a protest.

(With ANI inputs)

