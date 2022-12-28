UKPSC exam calendar 2023 RELEASED at psc.uk.gov.in- Check dates, direct link to download here

UKPSC Exam Calendar 2023: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the 2022-23 exam calendar for various posts. An official statement on the publication of advertisements and anticipated exam dates for various examinations at the official website psc.uk.gov.in has also been made by the authorities. The Uttarakhand Police recruitment 2022 (PAC/IRB/Fire Safety Officer) notification was released by UKPSC on October 7th, and the exam was held on December 18th, per the official exam schedule. Dates for exams for the positions of Sub Inspector/Lekhpal, Forest Guard, Assistant Accountant, Jail Warden, Junior Assistant, etc. are listed on the exam calendar.

UKPSC exam calendar 2023: Important Dates

Uttarakhand Police (PAC/ IRB/ Fire Safety Officer)- Advertisement on 7 October 2022 and exam on 18 December 2022

Sub Inspector/ Lekhpal- Advertisement on 14 October 2022 and exam on 8 January 2023

Forest Guard- Advertisement on 21 October 2022 and exam on 22 January 2023

Assistant Accountant- Advertisement on 28 October 2022 and exam on 12 February 2023

UKPSC exam calendar 2023: Here’s how to download exam calendar

Visit the official website at psc.uk.gov.in

On the front page, click on the UKPSC Exam Calendar 2023 in the announcement box.

You will be redirected to another page if you click the link.

The UKPSC Group C Posts Exam Dates will be displayed on the screen.

The file will open and the PDF will be download on your device.

You can view the UKPSC Exam Schedule 2023.

All tests scheduled for January through December of the following year are included on the UKPSC exam calendar. While the Lower PCS prelim exam 2023 will be held on July 23, the UKPSC Combined Upper PCS prelim exam 2023 will take place on July 2. The date of the 2023 UKPSC Combined Engineering Exam is August 13.