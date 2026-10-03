/Ukraine calls India’s peace proposal ‘most comprehensive’ among four truce plans

Ukraine has described India’s proposal for resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict as the “most comprehensive” among four international peace initiatives currently being considered by Kyiv.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said India had, for the first time, indicated its willingness to take an active role in efforts to bring an end to the conflict. Speaking at a press briefing, Sybiha said Kyiv was reviewing four separate proposals, including those put forward by India, Türkiye, Egypt and the United States, according to RBC-Ukraine.
“We have four proposals. The most comprehensive is India’s proposal. For the first time, India has signalled its willingness to play a role,” Sybiha said.
The other initiatives focus on specific areas of the conflict. Türkiye and Egypt have jointly proposed a truce covering grain and agricultural shipments in the Black Sea. The issue is particularly important for Egypt, which relies on Ukraine for nearly one-third of its grain supply, RBC-Ukraine reported.
The United States, meanwhile, has put forward a proposal for an energy truce. The issue had previously been discussed during a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.
Sybiha said Ukraine remained open to both an energy truce and a Black Sea agricultural truce. Kyiv is also considering the possibility of an unconditional ceasefire along the line of contact.
Moscow has also acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to help end the war. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised Modi’s push for a peaceful settlement, saying the Indian leader had “good ideas” for finding a way forward.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good and even friendly relations, personal good relations, constantly raises the question and asks the question about putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine,” Putin said while addressing the crowd.
Putin said Modi had been actively encouraging both sides to look for solutions that could be accepted by all parties.
“He has an avid interest and very good ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions. In that sense, naturally, the Prime Minister takes a neutral position but with an interest in the end of the conflict. I think it's my duty to say that directly. And we are thankful to the Prime Minister for his ideas,” he said.
The Russian President also thanked Modi for supporting efforts to resolve the conflict through dialogue.
“We are thankful for his desire to put an end to this conflict through peaceful means and as soon as possible,” Putin added.
India has consistently called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war. During an interview with Japanese newspaper The Yomiuri Shimbun in August, Modi said India had maintained a “principled and humanitarian stance” on the conflict, which he said was appreciated by both Putin and Zelenskyy.
“India has maintained a principled and humanitarian stance on the conflict, which is equally appreciated by both President Putin and President Zelenskyy. In line with this, both the leaders spoke to me to share their perspectives on the developments related to the conflict. I reiterated India's principled and consistent stand and encouraged dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict,” Modi said.
Asked about the role India could play in peace efforts, Modi said New Delhi was willing to support meaningful efforts aimed at securing a peaceful settlement.
“I have already indicated India's willingness to support meaningful efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution of the conflict. I believe, by virtue of our good relations with both sides, including key stakeholders, we can strengthen efforts dedicated to the restoration of an early and lasting peace in Ukraine,” he said.
(With ANI inputs)
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