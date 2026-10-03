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Ukraine calls India’s peace proposal ‘most comprehensive’ among four truce plans

The other initiatives focus on specific areas of the conflict. Türkiye and Egypt have jointly proposed a truce covering grain and agricultural shipments in the Black Sea. The issue is particularly important for Egypt, which relies on Ukraine for nearly one-third of its grain supply, RBC-Ukraine reported.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 07:50 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 07:50 PM IST
Ukraine calls India’s peace proposal ‘most comprehensive’ among four truce plans
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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