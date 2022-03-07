Ukraine-Russia War: 50-minute phone call between PM Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin; Details here

PM Narendra Modi today spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin over a phone call that lasted for over 50 minutes. PM Modi and Putin discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine. President Putin briefed PM Modi on the status of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian teams, government sources told news agency ANI.

PM Narendra Modi urged President Putin to hold direct talks with Ukrainian President Zelensky in addition to the ongoing negotiations between their teams. PM Modi appreciated the announcement of ceasefire and establishment of humanitarian corridors in parts of Ukraine, including Sumy, where many Indian students are stuck amid the raging war between the two sides.