Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web, a drone offensive targeting strategic air bases deep within Russian territory, offers valuable lessons for India. The operation's success in destroying radar stations and bomber aircraft highlights the evolving nature of war. Considering India's previous Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, which used drones, there are key takeaways for India.

- Drones have become a crucial part of modern warfare, going beyond just supporting troops to being the main force. The Spider's Web strikes show that drones can cause significant damage inside the enemy territory without risking pilots' lives. This makes drones a game-changer in military operations, changing how wars are fought.

- India has been using manned aircraft for decades is notable but Ukraine's Spider's Web operation underscores a crucial shift which means the future of air power lies in unmanned, AI-driven, and long-range systems. To stay ahead, India must accelerate its development of Indigenous drones, Armed UAVs and Autonomy-led weapons systems.

- India's air defence succeeded in Operation Sindoor but Ukraine's drone strikes show that even heavily protected targets can be vulnerable. The operation teaches valuable lessons in creative long-range attacks. India can learn this strategy.

- To ensure internal security and prevent any weapon surveillance issues in India, particularly at the borders, the government has to implement several measures.

- India's drones demonstrated accurate results during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. However, Ukraine's campaign has showcased the significant value of autonomous missile-firing platforms, which can revolutionise military capabilities. To stay ahead, India can benefit from investing in advanced technologies such as loitering munitions, AI-guided drones capable of targeting and disabling enemy airframes on the ground, and platforms with deeper strike ranges.

- The Ukrainian drone campaign will likely reshape India's approach to military modernisation, driving interest and investment in Swarm drones, Suicide drones, Stealth UAVs, Electronic warfare payloads, Autonomous deep strike systems.