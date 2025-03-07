India on Friday strongly reacted to the United Kingdom's remark on a security breach during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit by pro-Khalistani protestors. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that while India has taken note of the UK's remark but will weigh its sincerity from the action taken against the culprits.

"We have conveyed our deep concern to the UK authorities about the breach of security arrangements by UK-based separatist and extremist elements during the EAM’s visit. There is a larger context to the incident. It brings out both the license accorded to such forces, as well as indifference to their intimidation, threats, and other actions aimed at impeding our legitimate diplomatic activities in the UK," said Jaiswal.

He further added, "While we have noted the statement issued by the UK Foreign Office on the matter, our view of its sincerity would depend on the action taken against culprits on this and previous occasions."

Pro-Khalistani protestors tried to heckle EAM Jaishankar when he was leaving the Chatham House in London. While the EAM was leaving, one of the Khalistani extremists ran in front of Jaishankar's car, giving a security scare. While India condemned the incident seeking action, the United Kingdom did not take any strict action against the culprit.

Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said that it strongly condemns the incident. "We strongly condemn the incident that took place outside Chatham House yesterday during the External Affairs Minister’s visit to the UK. While the UK upholds the right to peaceful protest, any attempts to intimidate, threaten, or disrupt public events are completely unacceptable. The Metropolitan Police acted swiftly to address the situation, and we remain fully committed to ensuring the security of all our diplomatic visitors, in line with our international obligations," said the FCDO.