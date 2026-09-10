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  • /Terror front ULC issues fresh death threats to Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir: Apologise or face consequences

Terror front ULC issues fresh death threats to Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir: Apologise or face consequences

Pakistan-linked proxy group ULC issues a series of fresh death threats targeting Kashmiri Pandit PM Package employees in the Valley, sparking security concerns and a political row.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 11:24 AM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 11:25 AM IST
Terror front ULC issues fresh death threats to Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir: Apologise or face consequences
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Terror front ULC issues fresh death threats to Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir: Apologise or face consequences
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