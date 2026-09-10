/Terror front ULC issues fresh death threats to Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir: Apologise or face consequences

A new threat letter attributed to the United Liberation Council (ULC), widely described by Indian security agencies as a Pakistan-linked proxy front of Lashkar-e-Taiba, has circulated on social media. It specifically targets Kashmiri Pandit government employees who recently protested demanding secure accommodation in the Valley. This follows a series of similar communications over roughly two months that have doxxed names, phone numbers, addresses, vehicle details, and now photographs of the employees.
The letter, dated around 10 September 2026 and signed by “Ahmad Bilal, Media Coordinator, Soldier of Resistance,” opens with “Assalamu Alaikum.” It brands the protesting Pandit employees “white-collar terrorist migrant Pandits” and dismisses their demand for separate settlements or secure government housing as a “premeditated plan to create a state within a state.” It claims this is an “eye-wash scheme” by the “Indian hypocrite regime” to project insecurity for Hindus living among Kashmiris, while allowing security agencies more free rein against local Kashmiris. The text compares the idea to an “Israeli model of settlement” intended to alter the demographic balance of what it calls “lIOJK” by settling non-locals under the guise of rehabilitating migrant Pandits and issuing domiciles.
It further accuses the employees of long-term hypocrisy: using a “victim card” since the 1990s while allegedly helping “brutalize innocent Kashmiris” and damaging the region in service of Delhi. The letter asserts the group already possesses their details, whereabouts, family connections, and daily activities and can “strike at them at will.” It offers limited time to “reflect and apologize to the LIOJK residents,” warning that otherwise “the MHA/Delhi won’t be able to protect them. Even a crematorium would be turned upside down.” It closes by urging them to consider what is best for themselves rather than the “hypocritical and aggressive Indian Delhi regime.”
This is reported is the fifth such letter in the past two months. Earlier ones named specific employees in departments such as revenue and transport, leaked phone numbers, and precise residential addresses in Jammu, including house numbers and streets, vehicle registrations, and warned of fatal consequences for continuing government jobs under the Prime Minister’s special employment and rehabilitation package.
A group of Kashmiri Pandit employees working in the Valley under the PM Package after returning for a government job and living in rented accommodation protested in the Srinagar Press Enclave and demanded a faster allotment of government-built transit accommodation, citing insecurity after the threat letters. Employees have set deadlines of 30 September for action, warning of sit-ins or hunger strikes if unmet, and have sought cybercrime units' FIRs for verification of the letters and enhanced protection at workplaces, residences, and routes.
From the Indian government and mainstream political perspective in New Delhi and the J&K administration, these are acts of terrorism and psychological warfare aimed at sabotaging rehabilitation, demographic normalization, and the integration of Kashmiri Pandits into public employment and Valley life.
Political leaders in J&K, even from ruling party National Conference leaders, have questioned the timing or authenticity of certain letters and suggested possible political motives related to statehood restoration debates.
Security agencies and the central government take the communications as a serious threat, and an in-depth investigation is stepped up, as well as security measures being enhanced to protect the working Pandit employees in the valley.
Security agencies view ULC as a primarily digital/online proxy created for intimidation and psychological operations. They are probing the digital trail of the letters, possible local facilitators who may have supplied personal data to cross-border handlers
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