/Terror front ULC issues fresh death threats to Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir: Apologise or face consequences

It further accuses the employees of long-term hypocrisy: using a “victim card” since the 1990s while allegedly helping “brutalize innocent Kashmiris” and damaging the region in service of Delhi. The letter asserts the group already possesses their details, whereabouts, family connections, and daily activities and can “strike at them at will.” It offers limited time to “reflect and apologize to the LIOJK residents,” warning that otherwise “the MHA/Delhi won’t be able to protect them. Even a crematorium would be turned upside down.” It closes by urging them to consider what is best for themselves rather than the “hypocritical and aggressive Indian Delhi regime.”