Ulemas, muftis appeal to Muslims to observe Ramzan, offer prayers at home amid coronavirus COVID-19

This is what the press note said:

Hyderabad, April 16: Ulemas and Muftis from all Schools of Islamic Thought have appealed to the Muslim community to offer Taraveeh prayers at their homes during the ensuing month of Ramzan in view of the lock-down all over the country due to Corona Virus pandemic.

In a statement issued here, the Ulemas and Muftis said that, as Sahr is done at home, all the Muslims shall also partake Iftar at home and they shall not go to mosques for Iftar. They are also requested not to host or attend Iftar parties and to give away the money so saved to the poor and needy for their basic needs.

Keeping others' necessities in view and as per their affordability, Muslims shall give sadqa and khairat (alms) to the deserving persons and institutions.

Further, the Ulemas and Muftis have appealed to the people to follow the instructions given by the Government to observe the lockdown. They should also follow the advice of health and medical experts and observe preventive measures, especially social distancing, strictly.

While staying at home, the Muslims shall offer prayers, observe fasting (rota) and perform Taraveeh. They should refrain from holding ijtemas (gatherings) for Taraveeh and recitation of the Holy Quran. At their homes, Muslims shall offer Duas and Durood-e-Shareef, take up reading of the Holy Quran and do penance (Astasqfar).

In the Shariah, responsibilities and duties are assigned and at the same time, exceptions and concessions are given during extraordinary circumstances. Offering Taraveeh is Sunnah and here, too, exceptions are allowed.

Once again, the Ulemas and Muftis appealed to the Muslim community to offer special Duas to earn the mercy of Almighty Allah.

The holy month of Ramzan, is likely to commence from April 24 or April 25, subject to sighting of the crescent moon. During the month of Ramzan, the devout observe rigorous fasting for about 30 days and do not consume food or water from dawn to dusk. They eat Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break their day-long fast with Iftar in the evening.