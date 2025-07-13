ULFA-I Alleges Drone Strikes On Myanmar Headquarters; Indian Army Refutes Claim

The banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on Sunday claimed that there were drone attacks on its Eastern headquarters in Myanmar by the Indian Army. The proscribed outfit in a press statement further claimed that in the strikes, its 19 cadres were killed, while 19 were also injured.

However, the Indian Army has denied any role in the alleged drone attacks on the Myanmar headquarters of ULFA-I.

Senior ULFA-I Commander Killed?

According to the news agency IANS, reports have suggested that senior ULFA-I Commander Nayan Medhi was killed in the drone attack. Furthermore, some cadres of Manipuri insurgent groups, including the Revolutionary People's Front (RPF), which is the political wing of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of Manipur present at the camp, were also reportedly killed, and some were injured.

Indian Army Denies Role

Speaking to IANS, Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat, PRO Defence Guwahati, refuted any involvement of the Indian Army in such an operation.

"There are no inputs with the Indian Army on such an operation," Lt Col Rawat said.

ULFA-I's Links In Myanmar

ULFA (I), which is led by Paresh Baruah, is now reportedly left with only one senior functionary, Arunodoy Dohotiya, who is in Myanmar. On the other hand, another senior commander of the banned outfit operating out of Myanmar camps, Rupom Asom, was arrested by Assam Police in May.

The news agency reported, citing sources, that Baruah also has deep links with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and was reportedly staying in bordering areas of China-Myanmar-India (Arunachal Pradesh).

However, the reason behind the attacks on ULFA-I's headquarters could be an infighting or disagreement amongst these outlawed outfits.

People familiar with the matter told IANS that these attacks on ULFA (I) headquarters could be due to the infighting amongst these banned outfits.

Myanmar's Political Scenario

Myanmar is currently being ruled by the Tatmadaw (Army) and is witnessing a spate of attacks by several militant outfits, and the India-Myanmar border has been used several times by these proscribed outfits, such as ULFA-I, to set up their camps there.

In May 2025, at least 10 militants were killed in an encounter with security forces near the India-Myanmar border in Manipur's Chandel district.

The fighting and activity of militants near the border is a matter of concern for the Indian security establishment.

