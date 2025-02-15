Uma Bharti Slams US Over 'Shameful' Deportation Of Indian Immigrants, Calls It A 'Blot On Humanity'

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Uma Bharti didn’t hold back on Saturday, calling out the US government for its "cruel and extremely shameful" treatment of illegal Indian immigrants who were recently deported. Her comments came after a US military aircraft carrying 104 Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar on February 5, marking the first batch of deportations under the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

The deportees, who arrived in Amritsar, claimed they were handcuffed and shackled throughout the entire journey, only being unshackled after landing in India. This alleged treatment has sparked outrage, with Bharti taking to social media platform ‘X’ to express her anger.

"The manner in which the illegal Indian immigrants were sent back from America in handcuffs and shackles is extremely shameful and a blot on humanity," Bharti wrote in her post. She didn’t stop there, accusing the US government of historically displaying "cruel and violent attitudes" toward Native Americans and people of African origin.

"When they (deportees) were being sent by a plane, keeping them in handcuffs and shackles shows the cruelty and inhumanity of the American administration. Entering a country illegally is a crime, every country has provisions for its punishment as per the law, but such cruelty is a great sin," Bharti added, emphasizing that while illegal entry is a punishable offense, the treatment of the deportees crossed a line.

The controversy doesn’t end here. Another US plane carrying 119 illegal Indian immigrants is expected to land at Amritsar airport on Saturday night, around 10 pm, according to official sources. This will be the second batch of Indian deportees sent back by the Trump administration as part of its ongoing efforts to curb illegal immigration.