Umar Khalid denied relief: Delhi court dismisses interim bail plea of ex-JNU student leader in 2020 riots case

2020 Delhi riots case: A Delhi Court on Tuesday dismissed the interim bail plea moved by Umar Khalid, former JNU student leader, in the larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 Delhi riots.

The court observed that the reasons cited by him for seeking temporary release were not reasonable.

Also Read: Former CJI Chandrachud On Umar Khalid Case: Jail Before Verdict Cannot Be Punishment

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SC rejected Umar Khalid’s review plea

Earlier, in April, the Supreme Court dismissed a review petition filed by Umar Khalid challenging its January 5 judgment that had denied him bail in the alleged larger conspiracy case.

In January this year, the apex court had refused to grant bail to Khalid and co-accused Sharjeel Imam in the alleged larger conspiracy case arising out of the 2020 Delhi riots.

(with agencies' inputs)

Also Read: Delhi riots case: SC rejects Umar Khalid’s review plea