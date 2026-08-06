/'Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam also in jail; I am also one of them': Tarun Tejpal calls conviction political vendetta

Former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal has described his conviction in a 2013 rape case as the result of a "political vendetta", claiming he has been unfairly targeted because of the magazine's investigative reporting. Speaking to reporters shortly after the Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court convicted him, Tejpal insisted he should have been acquitted and said he would challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court. Later in the day, the court sentenced him to 10 years' imprisonment.
"They are after me with a sentiment of revenge for the last 13 years. I have full faith in the judiciary that there will be judges who will see the truth. We will present the evidence in public. There is so much evidence that I should have been acquitted 10 times over," Tejpal said.
#WATCH | Goa | After being convicted in 2013 sexual assault case, Tehelka magazine Founder Tarun Tejpal says, "We will surely approach the Supreme Court. They are after me due to political vendetta and work done by Tehelka. We fought the case for 7.5 years in the trial court and… pic.twitter.com/9A2u9wnCQD— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2026
The 62-year-old also compared his case to those of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who remain in jail in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots case, suggesting he too had been falsely implicated.
"We will surely approach the Supreme Court. They are after me due to political vendetta and work done by Tehelka. We fought the case for 7.5 years in the trial court and got acquittal. Those with them are acquitted, but they are after those who wrote against them. Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam have been in jail for so many years. I am also one of them. Tehelka's reportage might have caused some political damage or harmed their vested interests," he said.
Tejpal was referring to Operation West End, the 2001 sting operation carried out by Tehelka. In the investigation, journalists posed as arms dealers and secretly recorded senior military officers, bureaucrats and political figures allegedly accepting bribes in connection with a fictitious defence deal.
Earlier during the sentencing hearing, Tejpal appealed to the court for leniency, saying he considered himself a victim.
"I am 62, and I believe I am a victim. I have a wife, and that's not much else to say. All that I can say is we can go and appeal. Please be lenient with me. Rest all facts are placed on record," he told the court.
The case relates to allegations made by a junior colleague, whose identity has been withheld in accordance with the law. She accused Tejpal of sexually assaulting her twice inside a hotel lift during ThinkFest, the magazine's annual event, on 7 and 8 November 2013. He was arrested on 30 November that year.
Following the incident, Tejpal initially expressed remorse, saying it had resulted from "an awful misreading of the situation". However, after charges were filed, he maintained that he had become the target of a politically motivated prosecution.
Appearing for the Goa government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that Tejpal "could not take a no for a no" and urged the court to impose the maximum sentence.
Following the verdict, the survivor's mother said the judgment had brought long-awaited relief after years of legal proceedings.
"The final verdict has lifted a heavy weight from my heart. It was painful long years and took a lot of strength to keep going," she said.
"I could only thank the Goa government and their lawyers who believed and fought for justice," she added.
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