/'Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam also in jail; I am also one of them': Tarun Tejpal calls conviction political vendetta

"We will surely approach the Supreme Court. They are after me due to political vendetta and work done by Tehelka. We fought the case for 7.5 years in the trial court and got acquittal. Those with them are acquitted, but they are after those who wrote against them. Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam have been in jail for so many years. I am also one of them. Tehelka's reportage might have caused some political damage or harmed their vested interests," he said.