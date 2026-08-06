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  • /'Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam also in jail; I am also one of them': Tarun Tejpal calls conviction political vendetta

'Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam also in jail; I am also one of them': Tarun Tejpal calls conviction political vendetta

The 62-year-old also compared his case to those of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who remain in jail in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots case, suggesting he too had been falsely implicated.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 04:10 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 05:19 PM IST
'Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam also in jail; I am also one of them': Tarun Tejpal calls conviction political vendetta
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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