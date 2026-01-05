Umar Khalid Bail: The Supreme Court on January 5, 2026, rejected the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, accused in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. The apex court held that the two accused stand on a "different footing" from others who were granted bail, citing the serious nature of allegations and material placed on record under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Sharjeel Imam's Viral Video

Soon after the Supreme Court's decision, an old video allegedly featuring Sharjeel Imam began again circulating on X (formerly Twitter) and other social media platforms. In the video, Imam is allegedly heard making remarks about cutting off Assam and the Northeast from India by blocking supplies through the Siliguri Corridor, also known as the Chicken's Neck.

"If we had 5 lakh organised people with us, we could permanently separate India and the Northeast. Even if not permanently, we could cut them off for at least a month or so. It's our responsibility to cut off Assam. Let Assam and India become separated. Stop all supplies going there from here, and we can do it because the Chicken's Neck is in Muslim hands," Sharjeel Imam reportedly said in the video.



This is also a big slap on the face of Rahul Gandhi, and…

Political Reactions

Reacting to the bail rejection, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari described the Supreme Court's rejection of bail as a "slap" on the 'Muslim League Maovadi Congress' and accused it of protecting what he called "Tukde Tukde posterboys." He also questioned whether the Congress would apologise for portraying the accused as victims.

Why SC Rejected Bail?

Umar Khalid has sought bail multiple times over the last five years. His bail pleas were earlier rejected by a trial court in 2022 and later by the Delhi High Court. He had also withdrawn an earlier plea from the Supreme Court in 2024 before making fresh attempts.

Court Cites Serious Evidence

The Supreme Court noted that the chargesheet runs into thousands of pages and includes extensive electronic and documentary evidence. The court said that, given the seriousness of the allegations, bail could not be granted at this stage.

UAPA Charges and Ongoing Custody

Both Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam are charged under Section 43D(5) of the UAPA, which sets a high threshold for granting bail in terror-related cases. With the Supreme Court's decision, both accused will remain in judicial custody as the trial continues.