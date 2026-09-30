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  • /Delhi High Court denies bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in 2020 riots conspiracy case

Delhi High Court denies bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in 2020 riots conspiracy case

The Delhi High Court dismissed the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case under UAPA.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 12:26 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 12:50 PM IST
Delhi High Court denies bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in 2020 riots conspiracy case
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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