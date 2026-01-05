Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Denied Bail From Supreme Court In Delhi Riots Case

The Supreme Court on Monday denied bail to student activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots "larger conspiracy" case, while granting relief to five other accused, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa-ur-Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmed, who had challenged the Delhi High Court's September 2 order.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria delivered the verdict in the case stemming from February 2020 anti-CAA clashes in Northeast Delhi that killed over 50 and caused massive destruction, with Delhi Police alleging a coordinated plot by the activists.

The Delhi riots case resulted in over 50 deaths and more than 700 injuries. The Delhi police accuse student activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam of masterminding violence through coordinated protests at 23 sites, using WhatsApp, speeches, and funding to provoke riots timed with Trump's visit, charged under UAPA.

Accused Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam were booked under India's Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) Section 15 charges in the 2020 Delhi riots "larger conspiracy" case for alleged terrorist acts, speeches, and protest coordination claimed to threaten India's unity and public safety, punishable by life imprisonment or death.

Section 15 targets acts like organizing violence to strike terror or disrupt sovereignty.

The Supreme Court ruled that Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam occupy a "qualitatively different footing" regarding prosecution and evidence, deeming their roles "central" to the alleged offenses. Despite their prolonged incarceration, this does not breach constitutional rights or override UAPA's statutory bail restrictions under Section 43D(5), reported ANI.

Although the Supreme Court, while denying bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, granted them liberty to seek fresh bail in the trial court after all prosecution witnesses are examined or at least one year from now, reported ANI.

The Supreme Court denied bail under UAPA Section 43D(5), which imposes strict bail restrictions for offenses under Chapters IV of terrorist acts and VI of terrorist funding.

