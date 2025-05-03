UMEED Act 2025: TMML Alleges Obstruction By People With Vested Interests, Pushes For Justice

The Waq Amendment Act 2025 has evoked a mixed reaction in India with some organisations protesting against it and some supporting it. The Tamil Maanila Muslim League (TMML), a Tamil Nadu-based Islamic Organisation representing Muslims, have supported the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development (UMEED) Act, 2025. Enacted on February 24, 2025 (Press Information Bureau, 2025), this landmark legislation seeks to harness the vast potential of Waqf properties-valued at over Rs 9 lakh crore and spanning 9.4 lakh acres across 8.7 lakh endowments-to uplift India's 200 million Muslims and marginalized communities.

"Grounded in the Quranic ethos of universal charity (Surah Al-Baqarah, 2:177), Waqf is a sacred trust intended to serve society. Yet, vested interests driven by self-serving motives are obstructing this reform. TMML stands resolute, exposing their resistance and advocating for UMEED's full implementation to ensure justice and empowerment," said TMML chief Ameerul Millat S. Sheikh Dawood.

UMEED Act: A Bold Step Forward

Waqf properties hold the promise of funding education, healthcare, and welfare initiatives, but chronic mismanagement has undermined this potential. The Sachar Committee Report (2006) revealed that only 13% of Muslims benefit from Waqf revenues due to a lack of accountability. UMEED addresses this with:

* Transparency: Digitized records for 8.7 lakh properties and audits by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) (The Hindu, Feb 25, 2025).

* Inclusivity: Representation for Muslim women, non-Muslims, and diverse sects on Waqf boards.

* Justice: Fast-track dispute resolution in district courts, with High Court appeals within 90 days (PRS Legislative Research, 2025).

* Fraud Prevention: Verified ownership for new Waqfs.

* Empowerment: Prioritization of widows, orphans, and divorced women, with 68% of Muslim women in Tamil Nadu living below the poverty line (NITI Aayog, 2023).

This reform is a lifeline for the people-yet it faces fierce opposition from those who fear losing their grip on power.

Why Some Political Actors Oppose UMEED

Ameerul Millat S. Sheikh Dawood says that critics of UMEED hide behind claims of protecting faith and federalism, but their true aim is to safeguard personal gain. "State Waqf boards, often controlled by politically connected individuals, have misused Waqf funds for personal enrichment. Reports (The Indian Express, Mar 10, 2025) show these boards fear UMEED's transparency, which would expose their exploitation of resources meant for the poor. Their defense of "religious autonomy" is a mask for corruption," he said.

UMEED's reforms align with this Islamic principle, ensuring Waqf serves the community as intended, not the whims of the corrupt, said the TMML leader. He further highlighted some key factors:

* Fearmongering Over Non-Muslim Roles:

Some argue that non-Muslim representation on Waqf boards violates Article 26 (religious autonomy). This misreads the law. The Supreme Court's Shirur Mutt (1954) ruling allows state oversight of secular aspects of religious institutions-UMEED's precise focus. Non-Muslim involvement ensures fairness, reflecting Waqf's universal mission. Critics stir communal tensions to maintain control, not to preserve faith.

* Distorting 'Waqf by User' Changes:

UMEED eliminates "Waqf by user" for new endowments to prevent fraud, while protecting existing properties. Opponents claim this threatens historic sites, citing the Ayodhya judgment (2019). This is a distortion-UMEED clarifies ownership moving forward without altering the past. Their alarmism is a tactic to mobilize support.

* Hiding Behind Federalism:

Detractors argue UMEED oversteps Entry 28 (State List) and federal principles per S.R. Bommai (1994). This is a diversion. With 8.7 lakh properties nationwide, Waqf demands national oversight-state failures have proven costly. The federalism plea shields local profiteering, not state rights.

Supreme Court: Seeking Truth, Not Delay

On April 17, 2025, the Supreme Court took up UMEED's constitutionality in "In re: Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025". An interim order paused:

* Denotification or alteration of Waqf properties.

* Appointments to Waqf boards until May 5, 2025.

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna questioned the Collector's role in disputes, but TMML trusts the court will see UMEED's intent: curbing corruption, not curtails faith. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's assurance of compliance signals the Centre's commitment.

Tamil Nadu's Reality Check

Two incidents highlight the stakes:

* Vellore (April 2025): 150 families, mostly Muslim, faced eviction threats despite valid titles. UMEED's transparency will prevent such injustices (The Indian Express, Apr 12, 2025).

* Thiruchendurai (September 2022): The Waqf Board claimed 480 acres, including a Hindu temple, sparking unrest. UMEED's removal of Section 40 ensures fair investigations.

Critics ignore these victims, revealing their focus on power, not people. Claims of exclusion are unfounded-UMEED's diverse boards foster trust and align with Digital India.

TMML's Call to Action

TMML urged the opponents of the Act to stop blocking reform-embrace accountability for the Ummah and all Indians. It urged the government to accelerate digitization and fix WAMSI gaps. "The 9 lakh crore Waqf legacy belongs to the people, not profiteers," said TMML's Dawood.