Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2931224https://zeenews.india.com/india/un-agencies-warn-of-critical-fuel-shortage-in-gaza-2931224.html
NewsIndia
UN

UN Agencies Warn Of Critical Fuel Shortage In Gaza

UN agencies warn Gaza’s fuel crisis threatens hospitals, food, water, and aid, risking total service collapse for 2 million residents.

|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2025, 03:37 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UN Agencies Warn Of Critical Fuel Shortage In Gaza

United Nations agencies have warned that the fuel shortage in Gaza has reached critical levels.

In a joint statement, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, World Food Programme, World Health Organisation, United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), and United Nations Development Programme said that without fuel, hospitals, bakeries, water networks and ambulances will no longer be able to serve over two million people in the Gaza Strip.

The agencies noted that residents in Gaza are already facing extreme hardship, including widespread food insecurity, and warned that a complete fuel depletion would place an unbearable burden on a population already teetering on the brink of famine.

The statement stressed that without sufficient fuel, the UN agencies responding to the crisis would be forced to halt operations entirely, directly impacting all essential services in Gaza. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

TAGS

UNGaza
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK