UN Chief Backs ‘Anti-Hindu Stance’? Guterres’ Support For Rohingyas During Bangladesh Visit Delivers Strong Message

The United Nations, an organisation often associated with maintaining global balance and peace, grabbed eyeballs following the recent events and raised questions about the neutrality and priorities of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Guterres, who recently visited Bangladesh, was expected to address the plight of Hindus, who have been victims of extremist attacks in the neghbouring country. His actions, however, were telling a different story.

In today’s episode of DNA, ZEE News went inside the details of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s Bangladesh visit and tried to decode his intentions behind it.

Watch Full Episode Here

In the last 24 hours, two key incidents have taken place in Bangladesh that have drawn attention. At the Dhakeshwari Temple in Bangladesh, extremists halted the celebration of Holi, causing significant unrest, and on the other hand, the UN Secretary-General’s visit to the country.

Putting all expectations to rest, Guterres arrived in Bangladesh and did not speak out about the suffering of Hindus. Instead, his focus was on the Rohingya Muslims, a group he has frequently advocated for.

While in Cox’s Bazar, Guterres was seen sharing an Iftar meal with the Rohingya community. Not only did Guterres partake in the Iftar, but when addressing the media, his comments were also centered around the Rohingyas.

“We cannot accept that the international community forgets about the Rohingyas. And my voice will speak loudly to the international community, saying we urgently need more support because this population badly needs that support to be able to live in dignity here in Bangladesh,” he said.

These comments leave a big question: Is Guterres in support of an “anti-Hindu” stance? The reason why this question has been raised lies in the essence of the UN chief’s remarks in support of the Rohingya Muslims.

Guterres’s remarks backing the Rohingya Muslims stand in stark contrast to the support for Bangladesh's persecuted Hindus, with world leaders such as former US President Donald Trump speaking out on behalf of Hindu communities facing atrocities.

Yet, Guterres remained silent on their suffering, leading to questions about his priorities and whether he has developed an “anti-Hindu” stance.