UN Chief Urges 'Maximum Restraint' As India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate Post-Pahalgam Attack | VIDEO

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to India and Pakistan to use "maximum restraint," cautioning that a military conflict would be catastrophic as tensions between the two countries are at their peak in years after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

In a sternly worded statement on Monday, Guterres declared, "A military solution is no solution. It is vital at this hour of crisis to shun military conflict that could quickly get out of hand." He reaffirmed the UN's willingness to back any diplomatic efforts for de-escalation and peacebuilding.

The UN secretary-general denounced the Pahalgam terror attack — where 26 civilians were murdered — in the strongest possible terms and offered condolences to the families of the victims. "Targeting civilians is unacceptable, and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible, lawful means," he said.

Guterres had been deeply worried about the deterioration of India-Pakistan relations, and he stated, "It pains me to see the relationship reach a boiling point. I understand the raw feelings following the awful terror attack, but it is time to step back from the brink."

His statements are made in the backdrop of India's strong reaction to the Pahalgam massacre, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and being given operational freedom to its armed forces to undertake any retaliatory measure. The government of India has promised that the attack's perpetrators will be severely dealt with.

Indian opposition parties have also unanimously pledged their support for any action the government may choose to undertake in response to the cross-border terrorism.