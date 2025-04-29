UN SG Phones S Jaishankar, 'Strongly' Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Expresses Concern At India-Pak Rising Tensions

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday called External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and 'strongly' condemned the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22. He also expressed concern over the rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

The UN Secretary-General also spoke to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a separate telephonic conversation on Tuesday itself.

A statement on the official website of the UN Secretary General, his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, "The Secretary-General spoke separately today by telephone with H.E. Mr. Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and H.E. Mr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister for External Affairs of the Republic of India."

It was reported that Guterres strongly condemned the terrorist attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir. He also noted the importance of pursuing justice and accountability through 'lawful means.'

"The Secretary-General noted the importance of pursuing justice and accountability for these attacks through lawful means," the statement added.

In addition, the UN Secretary-General also expressed his concern about the rising tensions between the two nations and underscored the necessity to avoid confrontation.

"The Secretary-General also expressed his deep concern at rising tensions between India and Pakistan and underscored the need to avoid a confrontation that could result in tragic consequences. He offered his Good Offices to support de-escalation efforts," the statement continued.

Jaishankar, in a post on the social media platform X, also informed about the phone call and said that he appreciates the UN Secretary-General's "unequivocal condemnation" of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Appreciate his unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Agreed on the importance of accountability," he wrote.

The External Affairs Minister also clarified that India is resolved to bring the perpetrators, planners, and backers of this attack to justice.

Received a call from @UN SG @antonioguterres.



Appreciate his unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Agreed on the importance of accountability.



India is resolved that the perpetrators, planners and backers of this attack are brought to justice. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 29, 2025

In the deadly terror attack of Pahalgam, 26 people were gunned down while several others were injured, this led to rising tensions between India and Pakistan.