Unable to endure labour pain, UP woman slits her abdomen with kitchen knife; delivers healthy baby later
LABOUR PAIN IN WOMEN

Unable to endure labour pain, UP woman slits her abdomen with kitchen knife; delivers healthy baby later

The woman was subsequently transferred to the district hospital, where doctors discovered a deep abdominal injury, reportedly caused by a serrated knife.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 09:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Unable to endure labour pain, UP woman slits her abdomen with kitchen knife; delivers healthy baby later Representative image. (Photo Credit: Freepik)

A 35-year-old pregnant woman in Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, reportedly slit her own abdomen with a kitchen knife on Thursday, unable to endure the labour pain. Despite the ordeal, she successfully delivered a healthy baby girl, officials stated.

The woman, identified as Nankai from Nandwal village in the Baundi police station jurisdiction, was rushed to Fakharpur Community Health Centre by neighbours who came running after hearing her screams, news agency PTI reported. 

According to officials, she later delivered healthy baby girl via normal delivery at the facility, however, her condition worsened soon after delivery.

Nankai was subsequently transferred to the district hospital, where doctors discovered a deep abdominal injury, reportedly caused by a serrated knife.

"She was brought to the hospital at around 3.20 pm on Thursday. Her intestines had protruded, and she had suffered significant blood loss," the hospital's chief medical superintendent said, reported Hindustan Times. 

Due to the seriousness of her injuries, Nankai was referred to a higher medical facility in Lucknow for specialized treatment, hospital staff said. A video circulating on social media reportedly shows her on a stretcher, in which she can allegedly be heard saying that she had cut her abdomen because the labor pain was unbearable, according to police.

Neighbours revealed that Nankai’s husband had passed away from illness around six months ago, and she had been living alone since. On Thursday afternoon, when she went into labor, the pain became overwhelming, leading her to allegedly use a kitchen knife to cut her abdomen.

Nankai was accompanied by her mother, Neeta, in the ambulance, officials added.

