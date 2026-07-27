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'Unacceptable and must be avoided': MEA summons Ukrainian Ambassador over death of Indian seafarer

The MEA summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksandr Polishchuk and strongly condemned attacks on commercial vessels after an Indian seafarer was killed in the MV OMORFI incident in the Black Sea.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 05:15 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 05:15 PM IST
'Unacceptable and must be avoided': MEA summons Ukrainian Ambassador over death of Indian seafarer
Image Credit: IANS

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