/'Unacceptable and must be avoided': MEA summons Ukrainian Ambassador over death of Indian seafarer

"Embassy of India in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation following the incident involving MV AGN Ragnar, which was struck at the Port of Odesa on 25 July. Four Indian nationals were on board the vessel. As per the latest information, two have been confirmed safe, and information is awaited regarding the other two nationals. Search and rescue operations are underway. The Embassy is in constant touch with the concerned authorities," the Indian Embassy in Ukraine mentioned in a statement released on X.