NewsIndia‘Unacceptable and shocking’: Scindia slams extravagant arrangements for BSNL Director in Prayagraj
PRAYAGRAJ NEWS

‘Unacceptable and shocking’: Scindia slams extravagant arrangements for BSNL Director in Prayagraj

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia termed the arrangements for a BSNL director’s Prayagraj visit “improper and unacceptable,” issuing a show-cause notice.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 02:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Unacceptable and shocking': Scindia slams extravagant arrangements for BSNL Director in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday voiced strong concern over reports claiming that an unusually large number of officials were assigned for protocol duties during BSNL Director Vivek Banzal’s recent visit to Prayagraj.

