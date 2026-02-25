NewsIndia‘Unacceptable and shocking’: Scindia slams extravagant arrangements for BSNL Director in Prayagraj
‘Unacceptable and shocking’: Scindia slams extravagant arrangements for BSNL Director in Prayagraj
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia termed the arrangements for a BSNL director’s Prayagraj visit “improper and unacceptable,” issuing a show-cause notice.
