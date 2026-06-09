Unanswered calls, switched off phones and missing faces: Mamata Banerjee’s Delhi visit witnessed unfamiliar political silence

New Delhi: The atmosphere around West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Delhi had a very different tone from earlier trips. The usual bustle that once followed her into the capital was missing. It was replaced by calm corridors, fewer meetings and a noticeably thin political presence around her.

On earlier visits, her arrival in the city would bring together a large group of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs, who would stay close to her throughout her visit. This time, only a small circle was visible. Senior leader Abhishek Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien were among the few who accompanied her. Abhishek had reached the capital two days earlier to coordinate arrangements before Mamata’s arrival.

Behind the scenes, the communication gap within the party stood out. Attempts to contact several MPs led to blocked calls, unanswered phones and no follow-ups, according to party insiders familiar with the situation.

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Claims of a breakaway group

The visit came at a time when internal tensions in the party are loud and clear. Senior party MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has claimed that around 20 TMC MPs had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, extending their support for the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

She also announced the group of lawmakers a separate faction within the party, saying she was not being allowed to function freely within the organisation.

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These claims have not been independently verified, but they have added to the sense of distance between sections of the party leadership and its MPs in Delhi.

Reports also suggest that at least four women MPs chose not to be present in the capital during Mamata’s visit. Their absence was noticed in political circles, given the expectation that party MPs typically gather when the leader is in Delhi.

A changed political setting in Delhi

The INDIA bloc meeting in the capital also saw notable exchanges between leaders. The public exchange between Mamata and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was seen as a familiar display of political courtesy between senior Opposition leaders.

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The contrast between the two parties is often drawn in political debate. Despite setbacks over the years, the Congress continues to operate as a national organisation with a long-standing structure across states. The TMC, by comparison, is largely centred in West Bengal and has limited organisational presence outside the state. That difference also shows in the way internal issues are managed.

Allegations of corruption involving some party members have added tension within the Trinamool ranks. Several MPs are believed to be wary of legal and political scrutiny, both in Delhi and back in Kolkata.

Calm corridors and empty spaces

Inside Delhi, locations that once served as gathering points for TMC MPs were noticeably subdued. Abhishek’s residence, which earlier saw regular movement of party leaders during high-profile visits, appeared less active this time. Talks were limited, and visits were fewer.

A similar change was observed at the residence of senior MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy that had earlier functioned as an informal meeting point for party MPs during Mamata’s visits to the capital. That space too no longer saw the same level of activity or engagement.