Unbelievable! 26 Lakh Diyas Light Up Ayodhya On Diwali 2025, Two Guinness World Records Set In Divine Spectacle

Lucknow: The holy city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh came alive with dazzling lights on Sunday as Chhoti Diwali celebrations reached a spectacular peak, setting two Guinness World Records during the 9th edition of the Ayodhya Deepotsav.

Over 2.6 million devotees participated in the festival, and 2,128 priests performed Mahaaarti (grand ceremonial lamp ritual) on the banks of the sacred Sarayu River.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the event, marking the beginning of a celebration that drew the eyes of the world to Ayodhya’s spiritual and cultural grandeur.

The festival’s success was attributed to the collective efforts of local residents, over 32,000 students from Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University and the district administration, who worked tirelessly day and night to make the event seamless.

Volunteers meticulously arranged millions of earthen lamps, ensuring their light endured throughout the festivities. The combination of lamp illumination with a Ramayan-themed laser and light show created a scene that left attendees mesmerised and evoked a sense that heaven had descended upon earth. Long lines of lamps along the Sarayu River reflected a celestial brilliance, with devotees visibly moved by the spiritual spectacle.

The two Guinness World Records added a historic dimension to this year’s festival. The first record was achieved by lighting 2,617,215 earthen lamps simultaneously. The second record was set by 2,128 priests performing the Mahaaarti together on the banks of the Sarayu River.

The Deepotsav (Festival of Lights), inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi in 2017, celebrated its ninth edition this year, solidifying its status as one of the largest spiritual and cultural gatherings in the country.

During the event, CM Adityanath indirectly targeted political opponents, highlighting the contrast between violence and devotion. He alleged that those who once fired upon Ram devotees and opposed the establishment of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya could not halt the city’s spiritual renaissance.

He further alleged that while adversaries attempted to turn Ayodhya into Faizabad, the city had been restored to its sanctity and vibrancy. The chief minister emphasised that each lamp lit during the festival symbolised the “triumph of truth”, reinforcing that “truth may face challenges but can never be defeated”.

He added that the 500-year-long struggle of Sanatan Dharma culminated in the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a beacon of faith and resilience.

The festival offered a visual and spiritual feast, blending devotion, cultural pride and record-breaking achievement. The lighting of millions of lamps, the Mahaaarti and the awe-inspiring laser show transformed Ayodhya into a radiant city, leaving both participants and onlookers captivated.

The 9th Ayodhya Deepotsav celebrated the legacy of Lord Ram and showcased the city’s rich cultural heritage along with the deep devotion of its people.