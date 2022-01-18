Unbending, stubborn and incorruptible hero of Mumbai customs, Deepak Pandit’s life soon to unfold in a book

Swimming against the tide is an act that requires courage and unconventionality. WHITE - The Man Beyond The Uniform, a biography on Deepak Pandit, explores the strength of one such daredevil official attitude of the Mumbai customs department and much more. This is why, authors Sheetal Bhan, a TedEx Speaker and writer, along with Aamir Bengali, an upcoming Hindi Film Industry screenwriter have teamed up to pen a biography in his life.

Once upon a time a lethal in-swing professional bowler, he used to fend for his passion for the game by selling sarees in Kashmir. Deepak Pandit, the authors say, is a stubborn man who channelises his stubbornness in achieving whatever he aspires. His righteousness is intimidating and often throws people indulged in illegal activities into shudders, a comment commonly passed by many in his department.

The authors have vehemently mentioned that Deepak Pandit is a personality who can leave strong impressions on someone. When asked if the process of writing changed anything internally for the authors, Sheetal responded, “As I started researching for this book, I could no longer escape from my grief. My CPTSD was triggered; my anxiety levels had a field day and I became completely dysfunctional. I almost gave up, until Aamir came along. But I see this as the greatest and kindest blessing. To be able to grieve so thoroughly is an absolute luxury in these times and it has left me wiser and more authentic. Researching Dippy Mama's childhood and his history also meant seeing my own life through a wider lens which influenced the narratives of my past and present.”

Aamir, coming in with an outsider’s perspective to the White Singham’s life, smirked and replied to the same question saying, “I discovered an extended bond with Deepak sir as I scoured deeper into his history. Something missing in my own life was replaced with an intangible box of learnings that I know will come to my rescue in the years to come. This man is truly inspiring.”

The biography is underway and will cover manifold topics from Deepak Pandit’s life. From being born in a humble Kashmiri Pandit family to selling sarees to fuel his fire for cricket and eventually becoming the assistant commissioner of customs and now GST, Deepak Pandit has literally traversed multiple lives in one. Elements of J&K, UP, Mumbai and around the world will be explored in this biography. Escapades with the underworld and his absolutely filmy love story with the daughter of the former judge of the supreme court, Justice AP Misra, make for a perfectly cinematic biography.

The trailer of the book includes quotes in praise of Deepak Pandit, by legendary Indian cricketers like Maninder Singh, Chetan Sharma, Praveen Amre and one of the senior-most officials of the CBIC (Retd), a department under the Ministry of Finance.

“Deepak is a highly resourceful officer with proper knowledge of law and procedure. It is a pleasure to work with an officer like him”

- John Joseph

Special Secretary to Govt of India and Member (Retd) CBIC

“A great fighter who we called a swing master for his huge in swingers and an aggressive cricketer.”

- Chetan Sharma

(Chairman, Selection Committee, Indian Cricket Team and Former Indian Cricketer)

“An extraordinary swing bowler with an attitude to be a winner, Deepak troubled quality batsmen with his nagging line and length. He gave me a hard time when I faced him during the Times Shield match.”

- Praveen Amre (Former Indian Cricketer)

The book shall soon hit the bookstores.

White - The Man Beyond The Uniform | The Book Trailer: https://youtu.be/1kS1WX07gB0

(Brand Desk Content)