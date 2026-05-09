Uncertainty grips Tamil Nadu: President's rule rumours grow as AMMK alleges 'horse trading'; TVK's Vijay left waiting for oath

Tamil Nadu politics: A political deadlock has emerged in Tamil Nadu as a government formation crisis deepens. With the current government's term set to expire on May 10, uncertainty remains over who will take charge next. This follows the state Assembly elections, where actor-politician C. Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats. However, having fallen short of a majority, the party is now working to secure outside support.

Reportedly, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has made it clear that no party will be invited to form the government unless it proves the support of at least 118 MLAs in the 234-member Assembly.

Also Read: Major setback for Vijay? TN Governor not convinced by majority; TVK oath ceremony stalled as deadline looms

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Support for TVK and Vijay

TVK held talks with the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India (CPI) and CPI(M).

The Congress extended support through its five MLAs, taking TVK’s tally to 113. CPI and CPI(M), which have two MLAs each, later announced unconditional outside support to a Vijay-led government, pushing the number to 117.

However, Vijay may have to resign from one of the two constituencies he won, reducing the effective strength once again and leaving TVK short of the required majority.

Though VCK support is expected, uncertainty continues over the final numbers.

In a major turn of events, the VCK's X account on Friday was suspended, citing "violation of X rules." This comes after a purported post by the VCK in support of TVK to form a coalition government in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, ANI reported.

AMMK General alleges 'horse-trading'

The events further took a dramatic turn late on Friday night when AMMK General Secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran rushed to Raj Bhavan and met Governor Arlekar, alleging large-scale horse-trading by TVK leaders.

The controversy revolved around AMMK-backed MLA S. Kamaraj, who was reportedly shown as supporting TVK.

Dhinakaran alleged that forged support letters were sent to the Governor through WhatsApp and claimed Kamaraj had gone “missing”.

As per IANS, soon after, Kamaraj himself appeared before the media along with Dhinakaran outside Raj Bhavan late on Friday night. Kamaraj denied officially supporting TVK and alleged misuse of his signature.

Dhinakaran later filed a police complaint seeking action against those responsible for the alleged forgery.

TVK, however, rejected the allegations and released a video purportedly showing Kamaraj voluntarily signing a support letter in favour of the party.

TVK accused Dhinakaran of spreading misinformation to stall the formation of a Vijay-led government.

President's Rule speculations grow

Amid the uncertainty, speculation over the possibility of President’s Rule in Tamil Nadu intensified.

Political observers, according to IANS, say that if the deadlock continues and allegations of horse-trading escalate, the Governor could submit a report to the Centre citing an extraordinary constitutional situation in Tamil Nadu, potentially paving the way for President’s Rule.

No oath for Vijay today?

Bringing days of political suspense to a critical juncture, Vijay met the Governor at Lok Bhavan in Chennai on Friday evening and formally staked a claim to form the next government in the state.​

Citing sources close to Governor Arlekar, IANS reported that Vijay was informed that he could not be invited to form the government without demonstrable majority support on paper.​

“Joseph Vijay has not been able to show that he has majority support. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam currently has the backing of 116 MLAs. There was no formal letter of support from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Indian Union Muslim League, or any other party. Hence, he has not been invited to take oath on Saturday or Sunday,” Raj Bhavan sources told reporters after the meeting.​

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With a few hours left before the present government’s term expires, political negotiations are continuing in Chennai amid mounting uncertainty.

(with agencies' inputs)

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