'Uncle Ji Toh Purane Sher Nikle': Delhi Metro Brawl Video Sparks Hilarious Reactions Online

A shocking video from the Delhi Metro has sparked buzz online after two passengers were seen engaging in a violent fistfight right inside a crowded coach. What started as a heated exchange quickly escalated, leaving co-passengers stunned as the men began throwing punches at each other with full force.

The Delhi Metro has often been in the spotlight for unusual incidents ranging from arguments over seats to viral clips filled with drama—but this brawl took things to a different level altogether. In the video, a man in a checkered shirt can be seen aggressively grabbing another commuter by the collar and landing blows on his face.

Kalesh inside Delhi Metro over push and shove pic.twitter.com/CIDWPV8bxr — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 16, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Instead of backing down, the other passenger fought back, overpowering the attacker and knocking him to the floor of the metro coach before repeatedly striking him. Concerned passengers watched in shock as the situation spiraled out of control.

Thankfully, a third commuter stepped in just in time, pulling the two apart with the help of other travellers, preventing the fight from getting even more dangerous. The clip, now widely shared across social platforms, has once again reignited concerns around rising aggression and lack of restraint among commuters in public transport spaces.

ALSO READ: 'Outrageous Video' Shows Violent Fight Inside Texas Fast Food Restaurant Over Wrong Order

A video showing two men getting into a nasty brawl inside a Delhi Metro coach has taken social media by storm. While many were stunned by the intensity of the fight, a large section of the internet couldn’t help but turn it into a meme fest in the comment sections.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, “Metro pe jane ke liye MMA ka course karna padega lagta hai, waise uncle ji to purane sher nikle.” Another compared the scene to a wrestling event, calling it “LIVE WWE.”

ALSO READ: Railway Cop Grabs Woman’s Phone On Train To Teach Her Lesson, Video Goes Viral

Interestingly, several viewers backed the shorter man in the video, applauding him for standing his ground against a visibly stronger opponent. “Height, body gym sab mitti mein mil gya,” said a user, while another joked, “Uncle ne ek gym wale ko peet diya.”

Despite the humour and memes, the viral clip has once again raised serious concerns about commuter behaviour and basic etiquette inside Metro coaches an issue that the DMRC might not be able to ignore for long.