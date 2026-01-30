Under Bhagwant Mann govt’s ‘mission rozgar’, 63,943 govt jobs provided without bribery or favoritism

Distributing appointment letters to 916 young men and women from various departments in Mohali on Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said the exercise reflected the AAP government’s commitment to delivering government jobs without bribery or favouritism, under its flagship ‘Mission Rozgar’.

Noting that 63,943 youths have already been given government jobs purely on merit, the Chief Minister asserted that the process of handing over appointment letters would continue in the coming days, contrasting it with previous governments where jobs were decided by recommendation and bribes rather than capability.

Sharing a few snippets from the event on X, CM Bhagwant Singh stated: “Today in Mohali, appointment letters were distributed to 916 young men and women from various departments.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

They were extended best wishes to serve Punjab and its people with complete dedication and integrity. So far, 63,943 youths have been provided government jobs without bribery or recommendation. In the coming days as well, the process of handing over appointment letters to the youth under ‘Mission Rozgar’ will continue uninterrupted.”

Addressing the gathering at Vikas Bhawan while distributing appointment letters to newly recruited youth, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said that for decades, the rightful opportunities of the state’s young men and women were cornered by relatives and close associates of those in power, leaving merit sidelined and aspirations crushed.

“Earlier, the rights of Punjab’s youth were grabbed by the near and dear ones of those in power. The legendary martyrs like Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and others must be deeply hurt that even after more than 70 years of Independence, their dreams were not fulfilled. This is a major embarrassment for all of us,” he said.

The Chief Minister asserted that ever since assuming office, his government has been making sustained efforts to realise the dreams of the country’s great national heroes. “Previous governments looted the money meant for education and even jobs. Our government has opened the doors of government jobs for the youth,” the Chief Minister said, adding that 63,943 youths have been provided government jobs in the last four years.

Calling the day a landmark moment for the newly appointed candidates, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Today is a red-letter day for these youth who have received jobs in various departments. The Punjab government has crossed the figure of providing more than 63,000 government jobs in a completely transparent manner.” In contrast, he said, the Union government was offering schemes with conditions that were of little use to the common man.

Highlighting the state’s welfare initiatives, the Chief Minister asserted the Punjab government has launched the ‘Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna’, the state’s largest health reform programme. “Every family will now get up to ₹10 lakh of cashless treatment. Earlier this limit was ₹5 lakh, which has now been doubled. Around 65 lakh families will benefit from this scheme aimed at the welfare of every section of society,” he said.

He further said that the state government has closed 19 toll plazas in Punjab, saving ₹64 lakh every day from the pockets of the common people. “To ensure accessible healthcare, 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics have been opened across the state, providing free treatment and medicines. Since July 2022, 90 percent of households are getting free electricity, yet the opposition remains busy finding faults instead of acknowledging this work,” CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said.

The Chief Minister said Punjab has inherited a rich legacy from great sports persons, generals, philanthropists and others who served the nation with their sweat and blood. “Our government is leaving no stone unturned for the welfare of every section of society through pro-people and development-oriented measures. Unemployment is the root cause of several social problems, and that is why we are focusing on eradicating it,” he said.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to transparent recruitment, Bhagwant Singh Mann said all vacant posts are filled promptly through a foolproof mechanism. “Not even a single appointment out of these nearly 64,000 jobs has been challenged in any court. It is a proud moment for the Punjab government that all these jobs have been given purely on the basis of merit,” he said.

Describing the occasion as momentous, the Chief Minister said the newly appointed youth are now part of the Punjab government family. “For the first time in the history of the state, a government has given a record number of more than 63,000 jobs in just four years. All appointments have been made on merit, without corruption or nepotism. We are determined to fulfil the dreams of our freedom fighters and make Punjab a progressive state,” he said.

He said that health, education, power, water, infrastructure and law and order are the top priorities of his government. “We are ensuring holistic development of the state and its people. I urge the youth to discharge their duties with utmost professional commitment and use their pen wisely in the service of the people,” CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said.

Meanwhile, sharing their experiences, newly appointed Dr Pooja from Roopnagar said it was a great opportunity for her to become part of the state government. Jasanpreet Kaur from Mukatsar Sahib thanked the Chief Minister for the recruitment drive, saying the government has provided genuine opportunities for youth to prove themselves.

Dr Damanpreet Kaur from Amritsar said the entire credit for the free and fair recruitment process goes to the state government. “For the first time, promises made to the people have been fulfilled. The recruitment was conducted purely on merit, giving deserving youth a fair chance,” she said.

Veterinary Officer Dr Kamalpreet Singh from Moga said the government is bridging the gap between the Animal Husbandry Department and farmers. “I got this job purely on merit through a transparent process. Only hard work has paid off,” he said. Cooperative Inspector Jaspreet Kaur said she secured her second government job without any bribe or recommendation and promised to perform her duties with full dedication.

Dr Mukesh said this was his third government job and cited the transparency of the process, adding that he never even checked his email after the examination. “My mother died due to lack of proper treatment. I dedicate this job to her and to the service of the people of Punjab,” he said. Staff Nurse Tamana from Amritsar said the appointment was a dream come true for her and her family, lauding the government for a free and fair recruitment process.

On the occasion, Cabinet Ministers Dr Balbir Singh, Gurmeet Singh Khudian and others were present.

