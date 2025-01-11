Under Construction Building Of Kannauj Railway Station Collapsed, Dozens Feared Trapped

An under-construction building at Kannauj Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh collapsed on Friday, leaving dozens of workers trapped under debris. The accident occurred during ongoing work for a beautification project at the station, which involved constructing a two-storey building.

Incident Details

The collapse took place while construction was underway, with around 35 workers present at the site. The building, part of a broader renovation plan for the station, experienced a tragic failure when the shuttering for the roof gave way. This caused a significant portion of the structure to collapse, burying the workers beneath rubble.

#WATCH | Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh: An under-construction lintel collapsed at Kannauj railway station; several workers trapped



More details awaited pic.twitter.com/vqefsjtXDc — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2025

Rescue Operations Underway

Emergency teams, including railway officials, police personnel, and local administrative staff, swiftly launched rescue operations. As of now, 23 workers have been successfully rescued from the debris, with search efforts continuing in hopes of finding additional survivors.

District Magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukl provided details on the situation, confirming that the collapse occurred due to the failure of the roof’s shuttering during the construction process. "Our first priority is to rescue the workers who are trapped. We are using all resources at our disposal for the rescue efforts," Shukl said.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the cause of the collapse to determine whether safety protocols were adequately followed during the construction process. Further updates are expected as rescue teams continue their work.