Under Fire Over Hindi 'Imposition', Maharashtra Nixes Three-Language Policy, Orders Fresh Review

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday announced that the Government Resolutions (GRs) issued on April 16 and June 17 concerning the three-language policy have been cancelled. He added that a new committee, led by Dr. Narendra Jadhav, to review the matter.

"Today in the Cabinet meeting, we discussed the three-language policy. We have decided that a committee will be formed under the leadership of Dr. Narendra Jadhav to determine from which standard the languages should be implemented, how the implementation should take place, and what choices should be given to students... Based on the report submitted by this committee, the state government will make a final decision on the implementation of the three-language policy. Until then, both the Government Resolutions (GRs) issued on 16th April 2025 and 17th June 2025 have been cancelled..."

