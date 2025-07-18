'Under PM Awas Yojna, We Gave More Houses To Bihar Than Norway, New Zealand And Singapore': PM Modi In Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that under the PM Awas Yojna, his government has provided more houses to Bihar than the entire population of Norway, New Zealand, and Singapore.

Speaking at a public rally in Motihari, Bihar, Prime Minister Modi said that more than 4 crore houses have been constructed for the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, with about 60 lakh of these built in Bihar alone.

"More than 4 crore houses have been built for the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Out of these, about 60 lakh houses have been built for the poor in Bihar alone. This means that we have given permanent houses to more people in Bihar alone than the total population of countries like Norway, New Zealand and Singapore. In Motihari district alone, about 3 lakh poor families have got permanent houses," PM Modi said.

Criticising the Congress and RJD, PM Modi accused them of "revenge politics" during UPA rule.

"When the Congress and RJD government were at the centre, Bihar received only around 2 lakh crore rupees during the 10 years of UPA. In other words, these people were taking revenge on Nitish Ji's government,” PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the development work done in the state in the last ten years and stressed that it is necessary to transform Bihar into a developed state to take eastern India forward.

"When Bihar moves forward, then the country will move forward; Bihar will only move forward when its youths will move forward," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi said that the previous UPA government treated Bihar step-motherly and allocated Rs 2 lakh crore in ten years, but in the last ten years of the BJP government this amount has been increased to a great extent and those indulging in politics of revenge have been shown the way out.

“In 2014, you gave me the opportunity to serve at the centre. After coming to the centre, I also put an end to the old politics of taking revenge on Bihar. In the last 10 years, during the 10 years of NDA, the amount given for Bihar's development is many times more than before," PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised that the Nitish-led NDA government is committed to creating opportunities like Gurugram in Gaya, promoting industrial development like Pune in Patna, and developing Santhal Pargana like Surat.

"Our resolve is that in the coming times, just as Mumbai is in Western India, Motihari's name should shine in the East. Just as there are opportunities in Gurugram, opportunities should also be created in Gaya Ji. Industrial development should take place in Patna, just like in Pune. Santhal Pargana should also develop, just like Surat. New records in tourism should be set in Jalpaiguri and Jajpur, just like in Jaipur. The people of Birbhum should also progress, just like in Bengaluru," he added.

Stressing the significance of Bihar during the freedom struggle, PM Modi said, "This land is the land of Champaran. This land has made history. This land of the freedom movement showed Gandhiji a new direction. Now, inspired by this very land, a new future for Bihar will also be created. Today, projects worth more than 7 thousand crore rupees were inaugurated and their foundation stones were laid from here. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all of you and all the people of Bihar for these development projects."

The Prime Minister termed the era he era of our eastern states, saying, "The world is moving forward at a rapid pace in the 21st century. There was a time when power was solely in the hands of Western countries, but now Eastern countries are gaining dominance and participation. Eastern countries are now catching up in the speed of development. Just as Eastern countries are advancing in the race of development globally, similarly, in India, this is the era of our eastern states."

Attacking the INDIA bloc partners, PM Modi said that the development was stalled in Bihar during the Congress-RJD tenure.

"It is essential for today's generation to know how Bihar was steeped in despair two decades ago. During the rule of RJD and Congress, development was stalled, and it was impossible for the poor's money to reach the poor. Those in power only thought about how to loot the money meant for the poor."

Notably, this is PM Modi’s second visit to Bihar this month.

(With Agencies' Inputs)