Under previous govts in Punjab, industries couldn't get approvals without paying bribes to ministers: Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: The Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026 began on a strong note in Mohali on Friday, with investment commitments worth over Rs 10,000 crore on the opening day and major industry leaders announcing expansion plans in the state. Addressing investors and industry leaders, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said the Punjab government would provide every facility needed for industries to compete with China, asserting that a business-friendly environment had already helped attract Rs 1.50 lakh crore in investments in four years.

He highlighted how the Bhagwant Mann government has introduced a 45-day single-window clearance system and is building a business-friendly ecosystem focused on human capital, industrial growth and large-scale job creation for youth. Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said the summit marked the beginning of a new phase of economic growth, employment and industrial expansion, as the state positions itself as a major investment destination with faster approvals, pro-industry policies and a focus on education, healthcare and skilled manpower.

Addressing the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal stated, “Punjab is the land of gurus and pir paigambars who gave such messages that for centuries have inspired not only Punjab, not only the country, but the entire world. Punjab is the land of hardworking people. Whenever the country faced a crisis of food, the hardworking farmers of Punjab ensured that the nation received food through their labour and filled the stomachs of the country.”

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He said, “Punjab is also the land of patriots. In the freedom struggle, Punjabis made the highest sacrifices, and even today you will find the largest number of Punjabis serving in our armed forces. Punjab is also the land of entrepreneurs and businessmen. Entrepreneurship runs in the blood here. There is a joke that if one day humans begin living on the moon, the first establishment there will be a ‘Punjabi dhaba’.”

Reflecting on Punjab’s economic history, Arvind Kejriwal continued, “There was a time in the 1980s when Punjab ranked number one in the country in terms of per capita income. Economically, Punjab was the most developed and progressive state in the entire country. But over the last 40 years, Punjab gradually slipped down to the 18th position. When we took charge of the government in 2022, there was a very gloomy atmosphere and industries were leaving Punjab. Industries were moving to Madhya Pradesh, some to Himachal Pradesh, and some to Uttar Pradesh. The economic condition of Punjab was extremely poor and the state was burdened with huge debt. It was in that situation that we took charge of Punjab.”

Explaining the approach taken by his party, the AAP Chief said, “I do not consider the Aam Aadmi Party to be just a party, or a political start up, and in industry language it is a ‘unicorn’. The progress that the Aam Aadmi Party has made in the last few years is remarkable. It has been barely 10 to 12 years, and within this short span Aam Aadmi Party has become a national party. Aam Aadmi Party is a party of youth and educated people. In our party you will find IIT engineers, IIM managers, chartered accountants, people educated at Oxford, lawyers, journalists. Therefore whenever a problem arises, we try to analyse it scientifically.”

“When we took charge of the government in Punjab and saw darkness everywhere, we tried to understand how many countries that were once behind India have progressed so much today. Take South Korea, Japan, Germany, Singapore, or China. Japan and Germany were completely devastated after the Second World War, yet today they are among the most developed countries. When Singapore became independent, it had almost nothing and its condition was extremely poor. At that time Singapore was far behind us, yet today Singapore has one of the highest per capita incomes in the world. South Korea was in terrible condition after the Korean War, but today it is one of the most developed countries. China was far behind India a few decades ago, but today China has become the number one country in the world,” he added.

Highlighting the lessons drawn from these examples, Arvind Kejriwal said that two broad things emerged from studying these countries and we drew inspiration from them. First, they sat down with their industrialists and discussed what needed to be done to achieve large scale industrial development. They asked what industries need, what people need, and what those doing business require. If you want exponential growth in industrial development, not just 4 percent or 5 percent growth, then what needs to be done. The second thing they did was invest in their human capital. Keeping these two points in mind, we followed the same path.

Explaining the consultations held with industry, he continued, “Over the last two to three years, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann and I travelled across Punjab and organised numerous meetings with industrialists, traders, and businesspeople, and listened to them about what they need. If we sit in our air conditioned rooms or if officers sit and think that we know everything, that is not true. We do not have expertise on how the textile industry works, or the hospitality industry or the challenges faced by real estate. What difficulties industries face and what they require can only be understood by listening to them.”

The AAP Supremo shared that after all these meetings one major conclusion emerged. People were unhappy with the government and troubled by government interference. There was only one demand that the government should stop interfering and allow them to do their work and run their businesses. Businesspeople were constantly entangled with government departments, approvals, penalties, threats, and inspections. All businesspersons and entrepreneurs were trapped in this system. Taking inspiration from these discussions, we started several reforms.

He said, “The first step we took was launching the Fast Track Punjab portal in June last year. If you want to set up a new industry or expand an existing one, you will receive approval within a flat 45 days through a single window system. You simply apply online. There is no need to meet anyone and no need to go anywhere. If approval is not granted within 45 days, then on the 46th day the software automatically grants all approvals. You receive deemed approval from all departments automatically and you do not have to go anywhere.”

“Everywhere people claim there is a single window, but in reality it never exists. However Punjab is different. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann personally monitors it. Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora personally monitors every proposal. No proposal can go beyond 45 days. Approval is guaranteed within 45 days whether it is a large industry or a small one. I hope that in the coming years we will bring this timeline down to even 10 or 15 days,” he asserted.

Contrasting the new system with the earlier one, Arvind Kejriwal added, “There was a time before our government when unless you paid offerings to some minister or officer, approvals were not granted. It would take months and sometimes years. If you wanted to set up an industry, you needed recommendations and bribes, and even after that the work did not happen. Now that is no longer the case. You simply apply and by the 45th day you will receive approval.”

Explaining relief measures for small businesses, he further added, “Another major step has been taken for MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises). If your investment is up to Rs 15 crore, then you do not need any approval at all. You do not even have to wait for 45 days. You simply apply and within 5 days you will receive the letter. We take self certification, as an affidavit from the entrepreneur. I believe that such a facility that provides deemed approvals does not exist anywhere else in the country.”

Arvind Kejriwal said that after this, we started investing in human capital. Because if you do not have educated people, if you do not have healthy people, then who will run the industries and how will the industries function. When we studied other countries we found that Japan, Germany and Singapore invested the most in health and education. I have read Lee Kuan Yew’s book and all these countries invested heavily in these sectors. We did the same first in Delhi and now we have started investing in Punjab. Today I feel extremely happy to say that the Central Government conducted a study of all the states. When we took charge, Punjab ranked 18th in the country in the field of education. Last year Punjab became number one in the entire country in education. In just three years we reached the number one position in education.

Sharing outcomes of education reforms, he continued, “Today the children of Punjab’s government schools, who earlier did not even know what JEE is or what NEET is and were not aware of these exams, have begun achieving remarkable results. Last year, 300 students from government schools cleared JEE and 800 students from government schools cleared NEET. Today teachers from our government schools are being sent to Finland, Singapore and Canada for training. A very positive atmosphere has developed where children also feel that they are receiving a good education.

Speaking about healthcare reforms, Arvind Kejriwal said, “Earlier if someone from a poor family fell ill, it often led to tragedy. One major reason behind farmer suicides was illness in the family, as when someone fell sick they had to take loans, and when they could not repay those loans they ended up committing suicide. Now if someone falls ill they do not have to take such drastic steps. Government hospitals have been significantly improved. Under the new Rs 10 lakh scheme, even the biggest hospitals, provide free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh to poor farmers and poor labourers, irrespective of the illness. Such universal healthcare and universal security cover is rarely seen anywhere else.”

Connecting reforms to investment inflows, he emphasised, “The results of all these efforts have started showing. In the last four years Punjab has received investments worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore. I am not talking about MOUs. I am talking about Rs 1.5 lakh crore worth of investments that have already begun. Land has been purchased and projects have started on the ground. These investments will generate 5.5 lakh jobs for our youth.”

Arvind Kejriwal said that our country is a great nation and a very ancient civilisation. God has given everything to this country. When God created the earth, the most prosperous and beautiful land he created was ‘Bharatvarsh’. We have mountains, rivers, medicinal herbs, minerals, iron, coal and countless other resources. God did not leave anything out while giving us these gifts. When God created human beings, he created the most intelligent people in India. Wherever we go in the world, we excel. If you look at global CEOs around the world, you will see that many of them are Indians. The CEOs of Microsoft, Alphabet, IBM, Adobe, Chanel, Novartis, and Palo Alto are of Indian origins.”

“But I feel extremely sad when we import toys from China. We import plastic buckets, stationery, even the plastic containers in which we keep spices in our kitchens are imported from China. We import LED bulbs, decorative lights, electric kettles, wires, mobile phone chargers, alarm clocks, plastic toys and battery operated toys. Even the Lakshmi and Ganesh idols that we worship during Diwali are imported. The list is very long, including even things like Kumbhkaran, Ravan and Meghnath idols. Can we not make these ourselves? Someone told me that Chinese products are cheaper, but why can we not produce cheaper products ourselves? Give Punjabis the opportunity and they will manufacture products cheaper than China and even export to them,” he asserted.

The AAP Chief shared that in the last 75 years the governments of our country have not trusted the talent of our people. But our systems have been so weak that they do not allow anyone to do anything. We must be given opportunities. India must become number one and that we must defeat China. That should be our target. There was a film called Tezaab starring Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor. It had a song that said defeating ordinary opponents means nothing, defeat Dara Singh if you really want to prove yourself. Tell us what you need to defeat China and we will provide it to you in Punjab. CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, the entire Punjab government and I stand with you.

He added, “My blood boils when I see that even after 75 years of independence we import plastic buckets and phone chargers from China. We cannot make our own Lakshmi and Ganesh idols. This is a matter of patriotism. You must do this for the country. Tell us what you need and start exporting to China. Whatever environment you require, we will provide it. This is not a hollow promise. You have already seen that the guarantees given by Arvind Kejriwal before the last elections have been fulfilled. I am giving this guarantee to all industries. If you guide us and tell us what you need, we will provide everything required.”

“The AAP leadership, especially CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, is known to be a very popular people’s leader. He stays among the people and you can meet him anytime, even at midnight or two in the morning. I do not think you will find such a Chief Minister again. Minister Sanjeev Arora has truly won the hearts of the industry. Yesterday an industrialist came to me and said that no one knows when he even sleeps. When we organised meetings with industries across different places earlier, we used to hear many negative things from industrialists and traders. People complained about the difficulties they faced and the number of rounds they had to make to government offices. There was a lot of negativity in the environment. But last night during the dinner with industrialists where CM Bhagwant Singh Mann and I were present, the atmosphere was extremely positive. Many people said that they had never seen a government so positive towards industry,” he shared.

Acknowledging the progress made, Arvind Kejriwal said, “In the journey of any state or country, three or four years is a very small period. But if in four years we have managed to change the direction of the wind and bring new energy and positivity about Punjab, then I believe this is a major achievement of the Punjab government.”

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated, “In a major boost to the industrial development of the state, the Punjab government has roped in leading industries to invest in Punjab. It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that on the very first day of the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026, the state has secured investments worth more than Rs 10,000 crore. Major industry leaders such as HMEL, Tata Steel, JSW, Trident Group, Hero Industries and several others have announced plans to expand and set up their ventures in the state.”

He continued, “Punjabis are known for their entrepreneurial abilities, innovation and problem solving spirit. You will rarely find a Punjabi begging because our people believe in hard work and are doers who can perform even in the most difficult conditions. Punjabis can work for 20 hours a day with unmatched dedication, commitment and resilience. This quality is unparalleled across the world.”

Highlighting the global identity of Punjabis, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Punjabis are a martial community, courageous and enterprising, and they have excelled in every field across the world. Whenever any tragedy strikes anywhere in the world, Punjabi ‘langar’ is often the first to reach those in need, following the teachings of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji of service and humanity. Punjab is also blessed with rich culture, fertile land and strong unity. Everything can grow on the fertile land of Punjab, but the seed of hatred can never take root here. Following the message of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the great Sikh Gurus, every Punjabi prays for the well being and progress of all. Since 2022, when our government assumed office, Punjab has witnessed remarkable progress across sectors such as power, health, real estate, infrastructure and education.”

Highlighting education reforms, he added, “Today the youth of Punjab are excelling in competitive examinations such as UPSC, JEE, NEET and IIT entrance tests because the state government has significantly strengthened the education sector. Thirty school principals from Punjab are currently in Singapore undergoing advanced training so that their expertise can further benefit students across the state. Punjab currently has operational airports in Mohali, Halwara, Amritsar, Bathinda, Pathankot and Adampur. At the same time, road infrastructure in the state is also developing rapidly. I invite industries to come, invest and work in Punjab so that together we can build a progressive and prosperous state.”

Citing examples of local success stories, he said, “Punjab based enterprises such as Sonalika, Preet Tractors, Duke, Monte Carlo and many others are shining examples of local entrepreneurship. The doors of Punjab are open to all investors and we welcome them with a red carpet. Our policies are flexible and designed to meet the needs of industry. I urge all of you to invest here, create jobs for Punjabis and help Punjab write a new success story. The state government is aligning skill education and training with the needs of industry so that a strong pool of skilled manpower is created in Punjab. Whatever the industry requires, the government will ensure that the youth receive the necessary training. This will create employment opportunities and accelerate economic growth in the state.”

Welcoming business leaders, Bhagwant Mann further said, “I welcome all business tycoons to the land of Gurus and Pirs. We are honoured to have such eminent personalities among us today. Punjab is one of the most favourable investment destinations in the country and we will leave no stone unturned to facilitate investors. Our vision is to build a strong partnership between the government and industry to make Punjab a leading industrial hub.”

Appealing to entrepreneurs, the Punjab CM stated, “Entrepreneurs are a source of inspiration for everyone and represent the opportunities that the youth of Punjab and India aspire to achieve. Whether we work in the public, private or non profit sectors, each one of us has a responsibility to fulfil if we are to realise our hopes and aspirations for our country, society and families. This summit is not merely about signing MOUs but about sharing knowledge, brainstorming and learning from each other.”

Speaking about the future vision, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann shared that ghe state government has chosen a path that will make the future of Punjab bright by accelerating economic growth. I have seen that the young generation of Punjab wants to achieve something big in life. They are natural leaders who cannot live in isolation. I firmly believe that God has given me this opportunity to lead Punjab so that we can bring meaningful change in the lives of our people.”

Highlighting innovation and technology, he continued, “Punjab is now at the threshold of transitioning toward a new culture of innovation and technology driven enterprise. The youth of the state are coming up with new ideas and innovations and it is our responsibility to support them. We are leaving no stone unturned for this noble cause. World class infrastructure, excellent connectivity, premier educational institutions and supportive government policies together make Punjab one of the most preferred investment destinations globally.”

Thanking industry leaders, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “I thank all the business leaders for becoming part of Punjab’s growth story. Our government is committed to transforming Punjab into a major industrial and export hub in the world. Punjab is among the top performing states in the Ease of Doing Business ranking conducted by the Government of India. Invest Punjab, the unified regulator of the Government of Punjab, has been recognised by the Government of India as one of the top performing investment promotion agencies.”

Explaining the governance approach, he added, “Our government seeks holistic economic and financial success for Punjab. I firmly believe that the pillars of our growth are good governance, digitisation, decisiveness, transparency and sensitivity. Combined with Punjab’s rich heritage and culture, these factors create a conducive environment for investors from across the globe to grow exponentially here. Punjab plays a crucial role in strengthening global value chains and supply chains through its manufacturing and infrastructure capabilities. I welcome all captains of industry to invest in Punjab, invest in the best. The world is going through challenging times, but we must recognise that each of us has the ability to contribute positively and that is the objective of this summit.”

Concluding his remarks, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “The future is a shared responsibility for all of us. Punjab is perhaps the only place in the world whose people have a presence across the globe because Punjabis excel wherever they go. Punjabis possess an indomitable spirit to work hard and succeed. Wherever they go they make a mark. Punjab means business and I invite industry leaders to join hands with the government to build a prosperous future together.”