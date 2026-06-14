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'Under their control': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over Rubio's remark after 3 Indian sailors killed

Rahul Gandhi led the opposition attack on the Centre, criticising it over the US message and what he termed as the government’s “compliance with orders issued by the US”.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 03:08 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 03:08 PM IST
'Under their control': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over Rubio's remark after 3 Indian sailors killed
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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