'Understood True Meaning Of Patriotism': Priyanka Gandhi Pays Tribute To Late Father, Former PM Rajiv Gandhi

Congress MP from Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, paid heartfelt tribute to her late father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 34th death anniversary and stated that she understood the true meaning of patriotism from her father who was a true patriot that respected the people, fulfilled his duties and in the end died for his homeland with a smile on his face.

"I understood the true meaning of patriotism from Rajiv ji - to be truthful to your country, to have respect for the people of your country, to fulfil your duty despite every struggle and to die for your country with a smile on your face," posted Priyanka on X.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a suicide bombing in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991, during an election campaign.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.

"On his death anniversary today, I pay my tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji," posted PM Modi.

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, also paid an emotional tribute to Rajiv Gandhi.

Offering floral tribute at Veer Bhumi in the national capital, he said his father's memory continues to guide him at every step.

In a post on social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Papa, your memories guide me at every step. I resolve to make your unfulfilled dreams come true - and I will fulfil them."

Senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Sachin Pilot, also paid floral tributes to the late leader.

Remembering the former Prime Minister, Kharge posted on X that Rajiv Gandhi was "a great son of India" whose visionary reforms were instrumental in shaping the country's path into the 21st century.

Sachin Pilot referred to Rajiv Gandhi as a forward-thinking leader who gave India a progressive direction through his leadership.

"I pay my heartfelt tribute to former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji on his 'Balidan Diwas'. Rajiv Gandhi was a visionary leader who gave direction to the country by providing a progressive outlook through his leadership and modern thinking. His decisions took India to new heights," Pilot wrote on X.

"His contribution is an inspiration to us, and his memory will always live in our hearts," he added.

The Congress Party also posted a tribute on X, highlighting Rajiv Gandhi's role in building a modern India and calling his contributions "unforgettable."

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. He garlanded the statue of Rajiv Gandhi at Sadbhawana Chowk in Chhota Shimla.

Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Govind Singh Dotasara also paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi at a memorial. They remembered his vision for a modern India and his contributions to its development.

In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy remembered former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and garlanded the leader's statue at the Secretariat.

In Odisha, State Congress President Bhakta Charan Das also paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi and said, "Today, we are remembering his sacrifice, dedication, and contribution to the construction of India. Rajiv Gandhi inspires and instils people with self-confidence today. We remember his contribution to the country."

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at 40 when he assumed office in October 1984.

He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989. Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.

Under his government, India's economy started to modernise as he promoted technology, telecommunications, and education reforms.

Rajiv Gandhi played a pivotal role in modernising the country's technological infrastructure. His vision helped lay the foundation for India's IT boom in the 1990s and beyond. His government's Computer and IT Policy reduced import duties on computers and software to promote IT growth.

His government's policies helped the foundation of the National Association of Software and Service Companies in 1988, boosting India's software industry. His government also encouraged computer education in schools and universities.