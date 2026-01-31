'Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown': Sunetra Pawar set to become Maharashtra Deputy CM - What lies ahead for her and NCP

Maharashtra politics: Political developments in Maharashtra have intensified after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said on Saturday that a reunion of the party’s two factions was almost finalised, adding that Ajit Pawar was set to formally announce it on February 12. The statement has sparked fresh buzz across political circles.

The remarks come just days after Ajit Pawar’s tragic death in a plane crash. Separately, Sunetra Pawar, the wife of the late leader, is reportedly set to take oath as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar has clarified that he was not consulted on Sunetra Pawar’s elevation to the post of Deputy CM.

“I have had no discussion with Sunetra Pawar regarding this. I only learnt about the swearing-in ceremony through the morning news," he stated at a press conference.

Speaking on the merger between the two NCP factions, Sharad Pawar confirmed that positive talks regarding reunion took place between Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil and claimed that the reunion was almost finalised and the Deputy CM was set to formally announce it on February 12.

According to IANS, senior Pawar also clarified that while the talks were happening, he was not directly involved in the negotiations and they were led by Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil.

"We cannot bring back the one who has gone. Facing the current situation is a challenge, and someone must take up Ajit Pawar's responsibility," he concluded.

Who is Sunetra Pawar?

Sunetra Pawar is affectionately called 'Vahini,' and when she takes the oath, she will be Maharashtra's first woman deputy chief minister.

Sunetra Pawar was elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed on June 18, 2024. She is not a member of either state assembly or council. She is a passionate environmentalist and has led extensive grassroots campaigns focusing on biodiversity conservation, protection of endangered species, and more.

In 2010, Sunetra Pawar founded a non-governmental organisation dedicated to raising environmental awareness. Notably, she has also been a Think Tank member of the World Entrepreneurship Forum (France) since 2011, representing India in international discussions on sustainability and more.

According to reports, Sunetra Pawar will take the oath as Deputy CM at 5 pm on Saturday.

What would Sunetra Pawar's appointment as Dy CM mean for the party and her?

“Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown,” a line from Shakespeare’s Henry IV, Part 2, is often used to describe how leaders burdened with immense responsibility live with constant pressure, making it difficult to find ease or certainty.

The quote comes to mind as Sunetra Pawar steps into an extraordinarily demanding role. With this position, she will not only serve as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ deputy but will also shoulder responsibility for the future of her party, leading it from the helm at a critical juncture.

Adding to the complexity are ongoing talks of a possible merger of the NCP, a development that raises fresh questions about the future of Ajit Pawar’s faction. In her new role, Sunetra Pawar is likely to emerge as a central figure in any merger discussions, shaping both the negotiations and their political consequences.

Political circles are also closely watching which alliance a reunited NCP might ultimately support. Would it align with the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and others, or the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Congress and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction)?

Another key question that looms large is leadership. In the event of a merger, who would head the reunited NCP? Supriya Sule, a more seasoned politician than Sunetra Pawar, has long been seen as ambitious for a top leadership role. However, if the Ajit Pawar faction agrees to reunite, it may seek significant representation and authority within the party’s power structure.

Notably, Ajit Pawar’s sudden and shocking demise has left a profound void within the party. Sunetra Pawar will now be expected to match, if not surpass, her husband’s rapport with party leaders and grassroots workers alike.

In effect, Sunetra Pawar not only has Ajit Pawar’s legacy to live up to, but may also find herself fighting for her party. Whatever course the NCP takes next, its future will depend on the decisions and negotiations undertaken by leaders on both sides.

