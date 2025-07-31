Unemployment, Migration, And Jumlas: Will Youth Push Bihar’s Mandate Beyond Caste?

New Delhi: As Bihar braces for a high-stakes assembly election later this year, the winds of political change seem to be blowing stronger than ever, not in party offices or caste panchayats, but in coaching centers, railway queues, and migrant buses. The battle lines are no longer drawn solely along traditional caste equations, but increasingly around issues such as unemployment, migration, and unfulfilled promises. At the center of this churn stands Bihar’s restless, ambitious youth.

With nearly 40% of the electorate under 30, Bihar’s young voters are poised to play a decisive role in shaping the next government. Unlike previous generations, they are less interested in identity politics and more focused on jobs, economic dignity, and governance. Disillusioned by exam delays, job scams, and the necessity of migrating out of the state, Bihar’s youth are demanding real change.

Youth Unemployment: A Brewing Crisis

Bihar’s young population is grappling with a growing employment challenge that threatens to stall the state’s progress. Despite some improvements, job opportunities remain scarce, especially for urban youth, exposing deep structural issues in the economy.

According to the Ministry of Labour & Employment’s 2022-23 survey, the state’s overall unemployment rate is 3.4%, slightly higher than the national average of 3.2%. However, the urban youth unemployment rate spikes sharply to 10.8%, highlighting the intense struggle faced by young job seekers in cities.

Adding to the problem, Bihar’s private sector remains alarmingly underdeveloped, employing only 1.9% of youth compared to the national average of 11.3%. This scarcity of jobs has driven a fierce competition for government positions, where unpredictable exam schedules and repeated paper leak scandals have repeatedly dashed young hopes.

Migration: Exit Strategy For Bihar’s Youth

Facing bleak job prospects at home, migration has become a survival strategy for millions of people. Districts like Supaul and Madhubani see mass seasonal outflows to Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. A recent survey found that over 50% of households in the Kosi belt rely on remittances from migrants. Even flagship employment schemes like MGNREGA fail to provide consistent income; only 0.4% of job card holders in some districts completed 100 days of work in 2023–24.

According to the data, in villages like Arraha, every household has at least one migrant working in Punjab or Haryana, often earning just Rs 20,000 per month. Despite so-called guarantees, local work is unreliable or nonexistent.

Despite claims by the Bihar government that migration is declining due to the employment push under Saat Nishchay–2, on-ground realities tell a more sobering story. Based on surveys, it’s estimated that only about 60% of Biharis currently reside in the state, a trend that threatens democratic participation, as many don’t return to vote.

Caste Survey, But Changing Priorities?

In 2023, Bihar released its much-anticipated caste survey, revealing that 63% of the population belongs to OBC and EBC categories, with SCs making up another 19.7%, 15.5% forward castes, and 1.7% Scheduled Tribes. In response, the Nitish Kumar government raised reservations in jobs and education to 65%, only for the Patna High Court to strike it down in mid-2024.

Still, caste remains a powerful undercurrent. Parties are recalibrating alliances, JD(U) continues to bank on the Luv-Kush (Kurmi-Koeri) bloc, RJD on its Yadav-Muslim base, and the BJP is targeting upper castes and non-Yadav OBCs.

Political Promises vs. Public Skepticism

Campaigns ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections reflect the shifting stakes. Tejashwi Yadav’s pledge of 10 lakh government jobs in the last cycle nearly clinched victory. Now he promises a 100% domicile policy to ensure the Bihar youth get priority. RJD had launched the “Berozgaari Hatao Padyatra,” along with a digital job portal inviting unemployed youth to register, pledging 4.5 lakh government jobs and 5.5 lakh private-sector roles across police, healthcare, and education sectors.

The Congress-led youth campaign accuses both state and central governments of delivering “jumlas” (empty slogans). The youth wing is organising rallies and job fairs, such as the July 19 employment fair in Patna, where over 120 companies met job seekers and thousands reportedly landed placements.

Meanwhile, the BJP counters with its own persona-led pitch -- PM Narendra Modi’s campaign slogan "Naya Bihar, NDA ke sarkar," pledging massive industrialization and jobs, though critics label these claims as "jumlas", or empty slogans. Bihar’s ruling dispensation, JD(U)–BJP, touts its commitment to deliver one crore youth jobs over five years, reservation increases for women, and the promise of household electrification benefits, as young Nishant Kumar has publicised. On the other hand, LJP’s “Bihar First, Bihari First” vision aims to harness youth energy with narratives of economic renewal.

Youth Sentiment: Breaking Caste Ruts

As Bihar heads into a crucial election, a pressing question emerges: will the state’s youth continue to vote along traditional caste lines, or shift toward a politics grounded in aspirations and opportunity? With no credible, time-bound employment plans in sight, political parties risk being overtaken by a growing wave of frustration among young voters.

On the ground, conversations with students and job aspirants reflect a deep sense of disillusionment.

Sharique Khan, a UPSC aspirant, observes, "Almost 58% of Biharis are less than 25 years of age, enduring a tough situation with more than 7.5 million leaving the state and an increasing unemployment rate. Migration continues to be a challenging issue, exacerbated by incidents such as assaults on Biharis in Maharashtra. With the election approaching, growing dissatisfaction with 'jumlas' of different parties focused on caste is clearly visible. The rise of options like the Jan Suraaj Party indicates a desire for change. However, overcoming the shackles of caste is not simple or easy. Bihar's demographic potential needs jobs, respect, and opportunities. There is hope that this election will tackle these structural problems for the state to progress past migration and towards sustainable development."

Md Moshahidul Haque, a student from Bihar, adds, "Bihar’s 2022 caste survey shows deep inequality: over 42% of SC/ST households are poor, compared to 25% of the General category. Youth unemployment stands at 30.9%, cutting across caste but hitting marginalised groups hardest due to poor education; only 3.1% of SCs are graduates versus 14.5% in General. Just 1.57% of the population holds government jobs. Frustrated youth, especially migrants, are rallying behind leaders promising jobs, not caste favours. With economic distress uniting castes, Bihar’s youth may shift the political discourse from identity to opportunity, if promises turn into real employment and inclusive development."

Rahul Kumar, a student from Bihar's Samastipur district, who migrated to Delhi to complete his higher education and find better job opportunities, says, “Coming from a middle-class family in Bihar, I’ve seen many of my peers leave the state in search of work and a better future. The usual caste-based politics no longer feels relevant to us young people who are more concerned about unemployment and migration. Many political ‘jumlas’ have failed to deliver real solutions, so we want leaders who focus on education, skill development, and creating jobs locally. I believe the youth of Bihar have the potential to push the state’s mandate beyond caste and towards genuine development.”

Is Bihar At A Turning Point?

There are growing signs that Bihar’s electorate, especially its youth, is maturing beyond traditional caste loyalties and patronage networks. Increasingly, voters are prioritizing clarity, governance, and realistic job proposals over hollow rhetoric.

As 2025 campaign pledges multiply, from the BJP’s industrialization promises to Congress’s “job rights law”, Bihar’s youth appear ready to judge parties by performance, not lineage. But, if manifestos and narratives do not convert into real employment and opportunities, leading party's promises risk being dismissed as jumlas, and the youth may opt out or vote for fresh players. Parties that link caste identities with credible economic offers could reshape Bihar’s mandate beyond old castes.

The youth's verdict could be the watershed moment Bihar has long awaited: a swing toward issue-based politics centered on employment and dignity, rather than birthright and vote-bank calculations.