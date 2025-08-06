'Unfair, Unjustified': India Slams Trump's Additional 25% Tariff, Says It Will Take All Actions Necessary To Protect National Interests
India has reacted strongly to US President Donald Trump's recent decision to impose an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, citing the country's continued oil trade with Russia. In an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi has termed the move as "unwarranted, unjustified and unwise".
- Ministry of External Affairs added, India has said that it will take all necessary steps to protect its national interests.
Trending Photos
India has reacted strongly to US President Donald Trump's recent decision to impose an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, citing the country's continued oil trade with Russia. In an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi has termed the move as "unwarranted, unjustified and unwise".
The Ministry of External Affairs added that India will take all necessary steps to protect its national interests.
In its official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs called the additional tariffs "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable," and added that "India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests."
Statement by Official Spokesperson
https://t.co/BNwLm9YmJc pic.twitter.com/DsvRvhd61D — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 6, 2025
The Ministry of External Affairs said that it is extremely unfortunate that the US has decided to impose additional duties on India for actions that many other countries are also doing in their national interest.
"The United States has in recent days targeted India’s oil imports from Russia. We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India. It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest," MEA said in the statement.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv