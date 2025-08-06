India has reacted strongly to US President Donald Trump's recent decision to impose an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, citing the country's continued oil trade with Russia. In an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi has termed the move as "unwarranted, unjustified and unwise".

"The United States has in recent days targeted India’s oil imports from Russia. We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India. It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest," MEA said in the statement.