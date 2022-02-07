Unhe Aaina Mat Dikhao... PM Modi turns Shayar to take dig at Congress in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who often makes use of shayari and famous verses to support his speeches, has on Monday (February 7) used another during his reply to the President’s ‘Motion of Thanks’ in the parliament.

Targeting Congress’s repetitive defeats in the elections, PM Modi with the help of a Shayari slammed the opposition party for not changing its attitude toward the people and saying that they must understand the reason behind India’s mandate against them.

Watch PM Modi’s satirical Shayari in the parliament here!

#WATCH PM Modi targets Congress in Parliament says, no change in your ego even after being voted out from many states years ago pic.twitter.com/19MKblziYi — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022

"Wo jab din ko raat kahe toh turant maan jao, Nahi kahogey toh wo din mein naqab odh lengey, Zarurat hui toh haqeeqat ko thora maror lengey,Wo magrur hai khud ki samajh par beinteh, Unhe Aaina mat dikhao,Wo aaine ko bhi tod dengey," said Modi

During his address to the parliament, PM Modi also talked about his popular Atmanirbhar Bharat and the Make in India movement.

Attacking the Congress government for the scams that occurred under its nose, PM Modi said, People have a problem with my Make In India idea because their commission and shady deals with the foreign companies do not happen anymore.”

“If I talk about 'vocal for local' then you ignore it. Don't you want to create India 'Atamanirbhar'? You (Congress) don't want to fulfil the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi,” added Modi asking Congress why does it have a problem with the idea of a self-reliant India.

“Today poor people of the country are getting a gas & connection, house & toilets. They have their own bank account. But unfortunately, some people's (opposition) minds are still stuck in 2014,” ANI quoted Modi as saying in Lok Sabha.

Modi, who made satirical remarks about its opposition, said that the Congress has decided that it would not come to power for another 100 days.

"Now that you (Congress) have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years, then, 'Maine bhi tyaari kar li hai,” Modi said.