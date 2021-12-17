हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Congress

Unheard of in free India: Congress accuses Govt of misusing election body

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said that the government is destroying institutions in the country.

Unheard of in free India: Congress accuses Govt of misusing election body

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday hit out at the government, alleging that it was treating the Election Commission as its "subservient tool".

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala charged that the government has fallen to a new low in destroying institutions in the country.

Citing reports that a Law Ministry official had sought the presence of the Chief Election Commissioner and ECs at a meeting with the PM's principal secretary, the Congress leader said this "was unheard of in independent India".

"Cat is out of the bag! What was whispered till now is a fact? PMO summoning ECI was unheard of in independent India. Treating EC as a subservient tool is yet another low in Modi Government's record of destroying every institution," Surjewala said on Twitter tagging news reports in this regard.

The reports said the CEC had reservations on a note from a Law Ministry official that the Principal Secretary to PM, P K Mishra, will chair a meeting on a common electoral roll and expects CEC to be present.

