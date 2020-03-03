UNHRC's plea in SC over CAA, coronavirus fear in India and more; Here are the top news of March 3

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on March 3.

1. United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights moves Supreme Court over CAA, India hits back saying it is an internal matter

In an unprecedented move, the United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHRC) Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday (March 3) filed an intervention in the Supreme Court on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The intervention by the UNHRC means that the global human rights body wants to become a party in over 100 petitions filed against the CAA in the apex court. Read full story here

2. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray snubs NCP, says no proposal on Muslim reservation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday (March 3) said that there is no proposal on Muslim reservation before the state government. Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena chief, made the remarks just days after NCP leader and Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said that the government will provide five per cent quota to Muslims in education. Read full story here

3.PM Narendra Modi to give his social media accounts to an 'inspirational' woman on Women's Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (March 3) announced through his Twitter handle that on this Women's Day, he's going to give away his social media accounts to women whose life and work inspire us. Read full story here

4. After Bihar, Andhra Pradesh government to pass resolution against National Population Register

Amid the ongoing protests in Andhra Pradesh and other parts of India against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population of Register (NPR), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday (March 3) said that his government will introduce a resolution against the NPR in the upcoming assembly session. Read full story here

5. 287 homes, 327 shops burnt during North-East Delhi violence

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday (March 3,2020) released data of the damaged caused during the violent incident and informed that over 287 house and 327 shops were doused during the riot in North-East Delhi. The data further said that out of the 287 house, 79 were completely burned during the riot incident. Read full story here

6. Japan may postpone Tokyo Olympics to end of 2020 as per IOC contract

Japan’s Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto acknowledged in the country's Parliament on Tuesday (March 3, 2020) that Tokyo’s contract with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) would allow for a postponement of the Olympic Games until the end of the year following the threat of coronavirus which has killed over 3,100 people and has spread to 75 countries. Read full story here

7. Suresh 'Chinna Thala' Raina hugs 'Thala' Mahendra Singh Dhoni, plants a kiss on his neck as Chennai Super Kings players meet for IPL 2020

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, lovingly called Thala by the Chennai Super Kings fans, welcomed Chinna Thala Suresh Raina and several other teammates on Tuesday (March 2, 2020) in Chennai for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. A video tweeted by Chennai Super Kings showed Dhoni meeting and greeting his teammates including Suresh Raina who also planted a kiss on the former's neck. Thala in Tamil means leader or captain while Chinna Thala is the deputy or the right-hand man of the captain. Read full story here

8.India remain top, Virat Kohli second; Prithvi Shaw, Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson big movers in ICC Test rankings

Dubai: India's 0-2 loss to New Zealand in the Test series did not affect their ICC rankings as the team retained the number one spot according to the details release by the world cricketing body on Tuesday (March 3, 2020). India captain Virat Kohli continues to occupy the second spot in the ICC Test batsmen rankings despite the dismal Test series against New Zealand. Read full story here

9.After Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee photoshops pic with Ivanka Trump at Taj Mahal and no that's not all!

New Delhi: A day after Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh set the internet on fire with his photoshopped picture with Ivanka Trump's recent Taj Mahal visit, co-star and classic actor Manoj Bajpayee too decided to try the same but with a twist. He did not just edit the picture with Ivanka but also with the likes of international celebs such as Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez and Queen Elizabeth. Read full story here

10. Shraddha Kapoor makes her birthday special, celebrates with kids and senior citizens - Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and the quintessential girl-next-door Shraddha Kapoor turned a year older on March 3 and she made sure to make her birthday special in every which way possible. She visited Ashadaan - a charitable organisation which houses special kids, HIV-positive affected patients and senior citizens. Read full story here