Jammu and Kashmir terrorism

Unidentified terrorists kill policeman in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir

A policeman was on Wednesday shot dead by unknown terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, said the police. The renegade-turned-cop has been identified as 58-year-old Abdul Rashid Dar, the son of Ghulam Hassan and a native of Furrah area in Mir Bazar of Kulgam.

Unidentified terrorists kill policeman in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir

The terrorists fired upon at the cop, a former government gunman (Ikhwani), leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to the Janglat Mandi Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, the police launched a massive manhunt to nab the attackers involved.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, "Terrorists fired upon a policeman Ab Rashid Dar at his native place (Furrah Kulgam). He was shifted to hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Police and security forces cordoned the area and search is on to nab the terrorist."

