/Uniform Civil Code sparks BJP vs Congress slugfest in Madhya Pradesh as CM Mohan Yadav eyes Monsoon session push

The political climate in Madhya Pradesh is heating up as the state government pushes forward with plans to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The move has sparked a fierce confrontation between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress, with both sides mobilising public opinion ahead of the upcoming monsoon session. While the BJP claimed that the UCC will end stone-pelting and religious frenzy, the Congress alleged that a single religion is being targeted by the government.
While the Mohan Yadav-led government is actively soliciting public feedback on the proposed UCC, opposition has intensified. Congress MLA Arif Masood has launched a digital campaign against the implementation of the code.
Masood recently posted screenshots on social media containing his formal responses to the government’s public questionnaire. In his critique, he argued that men and women are not inherently equal in all contexts and asserted that the UCC would directly undermine Sharia law. He has vowed to block the code's implementation, framing it as an existential threat to personal religious laws.
BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma hit back sharply, dismissing the opposition’s campaign as ineffective. "No matter how many campaigns the Maulvis or Congress MLAs launch, the UCC is coming," Sharma declared.
He further alleged that the UCC would act as a curb on social practices like polygamy and population explosion, claiming it would eliminate "religious frenzy." In a provocative statement, Sharma added, "If the Hindu community starts a campaign of its own, these people will come to their senses. The UCC will create better citizens and put an end to incidents like stone-pelting after Friday prayers at mosques."
The Congress party continues to face criticism from the ruling party for its staunch opposition, which the BJP characterises as an attempt to appease its Muslim voter base. Former minister and Congress leader Mukesh Nayak added his voice to the dissent, stating that a UCC is unnecessary and arguing that the current legislative push is an attempt to unfairly target a specific religion.
Despite the mounting opposition, the state government remains steadfast. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has indicated that preparations are in full swing. Speaking on the timeline, the Chief Minister stated that, with the grace of Mahakal, the government intends to introduce the UCC bill during the monsoon session, which is scheduled to commence on July 20.
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