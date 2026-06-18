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  • /Uniform Civil Code sparks BJP vs Congress slugfest in Madhya Pradesh as CM Mohan Yadav eyes Monsoon session push

Uniform Civil Code sparks BJP vs Congress slugfest in Madhya Pradesh as CM Mohan Yadav eyes Monsoon session push

While the BJP claimed that the UCC will end stone-pelting and religious frenzy, the Congress alleged that a single religion is being targeted by the government.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 05:08 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 05:10 PM IST
Uniform Civil Code sparks BJP vs Congress slugfest in Madhya Pradesh as CM Mohan Yadav eyes Monsoon session push
Image Credit: Image: IANS

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